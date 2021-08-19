checkAd

Guidewire Acquires HazardHub, a Leading Insurtech Provider of API-Driven Property Risk Insights

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has acquired HazardHub, a leading insurtech provider of API-driven property risk insights to the P&C insurance industry. HazardHub powers decisions for 110+ organizations, including insurers, reinsurers, brokers, MGAs, and other insurtechs. Insurers use HazardHub to underwrite with confidence, micro-segment rating zones, manage risks profitably, and drive competitive advantage.

HazardHub curates, analyzes, and distills vast amounts of data to deliver a comprehensive, national catalog of risks that may damage or destroy property, including perils from air (wind, hail, tornado, lightning), water (flood, freeze, coastal storm surge), earth (earthquake, brownfield, Superfund), and fire (wildfire and fire protection). In less than 2 seconds, HazardHub’s API provides risk scores and the supporting underlying information for any property in the United States.

HazardHub’s team of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) data engineering, data science, hazard specialists, and technology veterans have 100+ years of combined experience creating, modeling, and deploying large geospatial databases.

“Underwriters, agents, and claims adjusters will power smarter decisions with risk insights embedded directly into core workflows,” said Mike Rosenbaum, CEO, Guidewire Software. “Embedding HazardHub’s comprehensive property risk data service into Guidewire’s industry-leading platform will drive tremendous value for our customers and the P&C insurance industry.”

“We are excited about what HazardHub has built and even more by their passion, bold vision, and the host of challenges that we can tackle in combining their data and expertise with our market-leading platform,” said Roger Arnemann, general manager, Analytics, Guidewire Software. “Their deep GIS expertise is a perfect complement to our existing team of over 170 Guidewire Analytics specialists in data science, actuarial modeling, data provisioning, and application development. P&C insurers who have relied upon Guidewire Analytics’ robust casualty data and insights will now also have access to rich property data and scores from a single trusted partner.”

