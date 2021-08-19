Guidewire Acquires HazardHub, a Leading Insurtech Provider of API-Driven Property Risk Insights

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) has acquired HazardHub, a leading insurtech provider of API-driven property risk insights to the P&C insurance industry. HazardHub powers decisions for 110+ organizations, including insurers, reinsurers, brokers, MGAs, and other insurtechs. Insurers use HazardHub to underwrite with confidence, micro-segment rating zones, manage risks profitably, and drive competitive advantage.

HazardHub curates, analyzes, and distills vast amounts of data to deliver a comprehensive, national catalog of risks that may damage or destroy property, including perils from air (wind, hail, tornado, lightning), water (flood, freeze, coastal storm surge), earth (earthquake, brownfield, Superfund), and fire (wildfire and fire protection). In less than 2 seconds, HazardHub’s API provides risk scores and the supporting underlying information for any property in the United States.