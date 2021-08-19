MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board

Recognized industry veteran has dedicated career to improving patient care and population health by leading the advancement of innovation initiativesRALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the …

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced Dr. Jean Wright, MD, MBA, a renowned healthcare innovation expert and former Chief Innovation Officer at Atrium Health has joined its Product Advisory Board (PAB). Established earlier this year, the PAB provides advice to the executive management team on the company's software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.

"Throughout her esteemed career as a provider and healthcare industry executive, Dr. Jean Wright has dedicated her mission, and those of the teams she's led, to improving patient care and population health through innovation," said Les Jordan, MobileSmith Health's chief product and strategy officer. "As the technological advances employed by many providers continue to center around the use of patient-focused solutions, adding an innovative visionary like Jean to our Product Advisory Board will enhance our mission of improving patient adherence through the use of mobile applications. We welcome her as we continue to build a culture of innovation at MobileSmith Health."

Dr. Wright joins PAB members Russell C. Langan, MD, FACS, Chief of Surgical Oncology & Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery for Saint Barnabas Medical Center and CEO of Langan Oncologic Consulting; Rhonda Collins, DNP, RN, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer at Vocera Communications; and Cindy Geoghegan Founder, Patient and Partners LLC.

"Patient engagement that is driven by innovation is critical when it comes to meeting patients at the time and place of their choosing. For many, this means the deployment of mobile technology as part of their care delivery - particularly in a post-COVID world where many patients are still looking to connect with their providers outside of an office setting," said Wright. "MobileSmith Health uniquely fills a gap that is critical to act as a bridge between EMR workflows and mobile patient applications. I welcome this exciting opportunity to join my fellow Product Advisory Board members in guiding MobileSmith Health in the advancement of their mobile applications that ensure providers are engaging with their patients in ways that result in improved patient outcomes."