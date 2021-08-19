checkAd

Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health

Autor: Accesswire
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Two Unique Product lines offering Solutions for Consumers: Stink Genie Ozone Surface/Air Disinfectant and Balanced2Day (B2D) for Health and Wellness LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a …

Two Unique Product lines offering Solutions for Consumers: 

Stink Genie Ozone Surface/Air Disinfectant and Balanced2Day (B2D) for Health and Wellness 

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a Consortium Group of Health Technologies and Services Company is pleased to offer product lines to help combat the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic . The company offers both a portable multi-purpose ozone generator for Surface Disinfecting/Deodorizing/Sanitizing and Air Quality control and a CBD product line " Balanced2Day (B2D)" for Health and Wellness that can help alleviate potential long-term effects of Covid-19 infection.

"In keeping with recent studies and news about the benefits of Ozone and CBD, and the benefits of these products to assist in combating COVID-19, we are excited to offer our two unique products; The Stink Genie and Balanced2Day CBD extracts. Offering consumers opportunities to stay safe and achieve mental wellness is important and our brands are designed to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 through disinfecting solutions and to improve mental health of consumers by offering the wellness benefits of CBD during their recovery. We offer best in class products at affordable prices ." states Megola CEO Robert Gardiner. "Our products are available now at GenieBrands.com and Balanced2Day.com ."

CBD and COVID-19

In recent months, several CBD-focused companies have begun studies to determine if CBDs can be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19, which has infected nearly 21M worldwide. In the last two months alone:

  • A study by Augusta University (GA) have completed animal studies suggesting CBDs could provide positive results for acute respiratory distress syndrome 1
  • A preclinical study by the University of Lethbridge in Alberta, Canada indicates a number of CBD strains could impact COVID-19 infections 2
  • The University of Nebraska and Texas Biomedical Research Institute have stated CBDs could treat lung infections in COVID-19 patients 3
  • The University of Maryland School of Medicine has established a lab specifically to study the effect of CBDs on COVID-19 as an anti-inflammatory 4

OZONE and COVID-19

Seite 1 von 2
Megola Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Megola Product Lines Continue to Help Combat COVID-19 Virus and Boost Mental Health Two Unique Product lines offering Solutions for Consumers: Stink Genie Ozone Surface/Air Disinfectant and Balanced2Day (B2D) for Health and Wellness LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Megola, Inc. (OTC PINK:MGON) (the "Company"), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Approval of Application of Management Cease Trade ...
EHT to Resume Trading on August 19
NexgenRx Announces Financial Results for Q2 2021 With Continued Growth in Revenues and Adjusted ...
Diversified Energy Company Announces Enlarged Credit Facility Borrowing Base
Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, ...
Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility
Can B Corp. Reports 96% Revenue Growth for Its Second Quarter 2021
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces The Appointment of Aydin Kilic as President and Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
HIVE Blockchain Orders 1,800 High Performance Miners From Bitmain and Provides Biweekly Status ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Agreement with Global Value Investment Corp.
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Update: Megola Inc CEO Issues Letter to Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen