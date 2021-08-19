Alset EHome International Inc. Reports Revenue Up 142% to $12.2M for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

"Our real estate and biohealth segments both contributed to our strong performance in the first half of 2021," commented the Company's Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Chan. "Our team's steadfast execution is evident from our significant top-line growth and I firmly believe we have already established the necessary foundation for sustainable rapid growth in the months ahead."