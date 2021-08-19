checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Ohio Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), a full-time online public school is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. OHVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, August 23.

OHVA offers students an individualized approach to learning, delivering engaging curriculum designed for students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like OHVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies.

“We look forward to welcoming our students back as we enter the new school year! May it be our advanced learning options, a bullying-free environment, or the ability to engage extracurricular activities or tend to medical needs, our students choose online learning for a variety of reasons,” said OHVA Head of School Kristin Stewart. “OHVA staff and teachers give families the tools and support they need to flourish in their academic environment.”

Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Students who attend OHVA also have the opportunity to prepare for the future. High school students can participate in the Career Prep Program and enroll in classes that will help them discover and explore potential careers in Business, Engineering, Health, and Information Technology. Students can also earn college credits while still in high school, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

To learn more about OHVA and how to enroll, visit ohva.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.

