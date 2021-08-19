checkAd

E2open Announces Teleconference Details for Special Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced the teleconference details which will allow its stockholders to remotely attend its special meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET (the “Special Meeting”).

Due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and local authorities, E2open is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the Special Meeting remotely by teleconference rather than in person.

The Special Meeting will be accessible by teleconference by dialing 833-780-7941 (U.S. domestic) or 704-815-6180 (international). The conference ID is 9235049. Stockholders will be able to ask questions to E2open’s management via the conference line.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Share Purchase Deed by and among E2open, BluJay TopCo Limited (“BluJay”) and the sellers party thereto (the “Purchase Agreement”) and the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement (the “Transaction”).

Additional Information

All information about the General Meeting, including E2open’s definitive proxy statement, is available at www.proxydocs.com/ETWO

In connection with the Transaction, E2open has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a definitive proxy statement, which was mailed to its stockholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Transaction. E2open’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed in connection with the Transaction, as these materials contain important information about E2open, BluJay and the Transaction. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Transaction have been mailed to E2open’s stockholder of record. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., 9600 Great Hills Trail, Suite 300E, Austin, TX 78759.

Seite 1 von 4
E2open Parent Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E2open Announces Teleconference Details for Special Meeting E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced the teleconference details which will allow its stockholders to remotely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21E2open's Third-Quarter Technology Release Expands Connected Decisions Across All Partners for Increased Resiliency and Agility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21E2open and Vizient Announce Strategic Relationship to Establish a Supply Chain Resiliency Platform for Member Health Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten