E2open Announces Teleconference Details for Special Meeting

Due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and local authorities, E2open is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the Special Meeting remotely by teleconference rather than in person.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced the teleconference details which will allow its stockholders to remotely attend its special meeting on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting will be accessible by teleconference by dialing 833-780-7941 (U.S. domestic) or 704-815-6180 (international). The conference ID is 9235049. Stockholders will be able to ask questions to E2open’s management via the conference line.

The purpose of the Special Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced Share Purchase Deed by and among E2open, BluJay TopCo Limited (“BluJay”) and the sellers party thereto (the “Purchase Agreement”) and the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement (the “Transaction”).

All information about the General Meeting, including E2open’s definitive proxy statement, is available at www.proxydocs.com/ETWO

In connection with the Transaction, E2open has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) a definitive proxy statement, which was mailed to its stockholders. This communication does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Transaction and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Transaction. E2open’s stockholders and other interested persons are advised to read the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed in connection with the Transaction, as these materials contain important information about E2open, BluJay and the Transaction. The definitive proxy statement and other relevant materials for the Transaction have been mailed to E2open’s stockholder of record. Stockholders will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., 9600 Great Hills Trail, Suite 300E, Austin, TX 78759.