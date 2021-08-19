checkAd

Casey’s Is Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, congratulates Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) for having a gender-balanced board.

Women directors hold 50% of its corporate board seats, making Casey’s one of only 6% (just 173) Russell 3000 companies with a gender-balanced board. This achievement is a powerful example of change at the highest level, and an exceptional corporate commitment to reach equity on corporate boards.

“At Casey’s, we are committed to gender balance and diversity and are honored to be recognized for the women representation we have on our Board of Directors,” said Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s. “We also recognize that there is still work to be done and we challenge leaders to continue advancing gender balance and diversity throughout their organizations.”

“Over the last decade, our 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index reveals the gradual acceleration of women to corporate boards. However, there is still a significant gap to achieve gender balance,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “It’s critical that we recognize these milestones and acknowledge corporations, such as Casey’s, for leading by example toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.”

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com.

Casey's General Stores Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casey’s Is Recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards for its Gender-Balanced Board of Directors 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB), the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, congratulates Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) for having a gender-balanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21Casey's Announces Timing of First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Cash for Classrooms: Casey’s Teams up With Keurig Dr Pepper to Support Local Schools
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten