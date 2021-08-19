checkAd

Sarcos Robotics Names Pine Environmental an Official Distribution Partner for Guardian S Remote Visual Inspection Robot

Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robotic systems that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Pine Environmental Services LLC, a professional services company providing equipment for environmental monitoring, nondestructive testing (NDT), visual inspection, and continuous emissions monitoring (CEMS), today announced an agreement in which Pine Environmental will become an official distributor of the award-winning Guardian S remote visual inspection and surveillance robot.

Sarcos Robotics Names Pine Environmental an Official Distribution Partner for Guardian S Remote Visual Inspection Robot (Photo: Business Wire)

Pine Environmental will provide the Guardian S robot for rental in their locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Pine is known for having the largest stock of test and measurement equipment in their warehouses across North America. The company also provides technical and application support for their equipment.

Robotic technology is often overlooked as a critical digital transformation tool for the asset management process. A November 2019 Technology Spotlight by IDC found that transforming asset performance management, including inspections of facilities and equipment, can yield significant improvements in key areas such as 20% improvements in asset uptime, 15%-20% reductions in maintenance labor costs, and 8%-10% improvements in mechanical efficiencies.

A premier surveillance and inspection tool, the Guardian S robot is uniquely capable, cost-effective, and portable, weighing approximately 17 lbs. The robot can reliably traverse vertical ferromagnetic surfaces, stairs, culverts, and other unstructured terrain and confined spaces, as well as narrow pipes and tanks. It facilitates two-way, real-time video, voice, and data communication, all from a safe distance. The Guardian S robot serves a wide variety of industries, including NDT, disaster recovery, infrastructure inspection and maintenance, aerospace, maritime, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, defense, public safety, and security.

“Pine Environmental is well-known for its expansive reach within North America and its sizeable equipment inventory,” said Scott Hopper, Executive Vice President of Corporate and Business Development, Sarcos Robotics. “We are very excited to start this partnership, through which we hope to increase the productivity of a wide variety of customers requiring remote inspection and surveillance capabilities, while simultaneously removing workers from potentially hazardous situations.”

“Sarcos has a long history of providing advanced robotics technologies to many different industries,” said Mike McGettigan, Chief Commercial Officer, Pine Environmental. “Pine’s customers will significantly benefit from this premium, differentiated remotely-operated robotics tool, and we’re glad to be able to offer it as part of our portfolio.”

About Sarcos Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian S, Guardian GT, Guardian XO, and Guardian XT, are designed to revolutionize the work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and backed by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., Delta Air Lines, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

On April 6, 2021, Sarcos announced that it will become publicly listed through a merger transaction with Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, at which point the combined company’s common stock is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC.

About Pine Environmental Services:

Pine Environmental Services LLC (Pine) is the nation’s premier company providing rentals, sales, and service of equipment in the U.S. and Canada for Environmental Monitoring, Non-Destructive Testing, Visual Inspection, as well as Continuous Emissions Monitoring (CEMS). With 39 convenient branches and the largest inventory throughout North America, Pine’s customer-focused commitment is to provide the best service on its wide range of measurement equipment, field supplies, and technical expertise.

