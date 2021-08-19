checkAd

Blockbuster “Trivia Crack” Franchise to Create All-New Game Exclusively on Skillz Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The most popular mobile trivia game in history, Trivia Crack is coming to Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, the company announced today. As the number-one trivia franchise in the world, Trivia Crack is a global phenomenon available in more than 180 countries, 34 languages, and has more than 150 million active users annually.

Blockbuster “Trivia Crack” Franchise to Create All-New Game Exclusively on Skillz Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Developed by etermax, one of the largest game developers in Latin America, the new Skillz-powered game will be the first trivia-based entertainment property of its kind to offer competitive, live tournament-style play for real-world prizes. It will also be the first to incorporate a collection of the best trivia features from the franchise that’s made Trivia Crack a fan favorite. The collaboration will connect Trivia Crack’s worldwide fan base with Skillz, which offers industry-leading monetization through its competitive tournament system.

“etermax has challenged trivia fans across the globe with their hugely popular Trivia Crack games. Now Skillz will put fan knowledge to the test with the newest game in the franchise, built exclusively for our platform,” said Skillz CEO and Founder Andrew Paradise. “Trivia Crack has the potential to be one of the most popular competitive trivia games of our time, reaching new audiences and generations of players worldwide by adding even more fun to Skillz’s growing arsenal of games.”

Originally launched in 2013, Trivia Crack is one of the most beloved trivia-based, multi-platform entertainment franchises in the world. Ranked as the number-one trivia brand in more than 125 countries according to user ratings and reviews, the franchise includes several mobile titles such as Trivia Crack, Trivia Crack 2, Trivia Crack Adventure, and more. With over 600 million downloads worldwide, the Trivia Crack franchise is available on Android, iOS, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple Watch, YouTube, and Twitch, and has also inspired a line of board games, figurines, consumer products, and the animated series Triviatopia.

“Combining technology with creativity, data, and experimentation has pushed etermax to the forefront of mobile gaming, connecting players all over the world,” said etermax CEO and Founder Maximo Cavazzani. “We can’t wait to expand our franchise and fanbase by leveraging the Skillz competitive gaming platform, which will give our massive Trivia Crack family the opportunity to level up their trivia knowledge plus win prizes and, dare we say, illustrious bragging rights.”

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About etermax

Founded in 2009 in Argentina, etermax is an international technology company, creator of global brands that connect, entertain and provide business value. Its Gaming division has exceeded 800 million downloads which highlights it as a leader in Latin America in the development of social games with successful IPs such as Trivia Crack and Word Crack, among others. The company also integrates a Brand Gamification division, a pioneer in the region in offering marketing and advertising solutions in the video game universe, with recreational experiences and special advertising formats in a network of thousands of titles, owned and represented. Furthermore, it has incorporated a division of Artificial Intelligence (“A.I”) focused on applying AI in the organization's digital transformation. Constantly growing, etermax has teams in Argentina, Uruguay, Germany, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Source: Skillz Inc.

