Surgalign Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Medical Image Segmentation

The machine learning system is part of HOLO AI, Surgalign’s core technology in artificial intelligence and augmented reality

DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently issued a patent covering a machine learning system for automated segmentation of a three-dimensional bony structure in a medical image. The granted patent expands and further strengthens the company’s HOLO AI technology portfolio.

“This patent is a foundational element of how we harness technology and data to power our digital surgery platform,” said Terry Rich, Surgalign’s president and chief executive officer. “While ‘artificial intelligence’ and ‘machine learning’ have become buzzwords that are often misused, misrepresented, and misunderstood, at Surgalign AI is a core competency and a key element of our efficient and highly valuable approach to improving patient’s lives.”

“This machine learning based approach is key for teaching the computer anatomy,” said Dr. Kris Siemionow, MD, PhD and Surgalign’s Chief Medical Officer. “This has created an opportunity for us to develop a variety of applications in which AI can assist the physician both inside and outside of the operating room.”

Surgalign is committed to applying its HOLO AI portfolio to help improve patient outcomes across the continuum of care, and continues to advance its clinical development and commercialization strategy. The first applications are intended for the U.S. where more than 1.5 million instrumented spinal procedures are performed each year.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital surgery and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting Surgalign's website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

