Ameriwest Lithium Announces Two Appointments Increasing Governance and Technical Expertise

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (“Ameriwest” or the “Company”) (CSE: AWLI) (OTC: AMRWF) (FSE: 5HV0), a North American lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Zig Hancyk, PhD, to its Board of Directors, and Mr. Dennis P. Bryan to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Hancyk is an experienced senior executive, former CEO and management consultant who has worked with a wide variety of clients in Canada, the US and globally. He specializes in strategic planning and project management for companies and government organizations. He was named CEO of the year by the Vancouver Island Advanced Technology Centre. His former roles include serving as a director at Telus, CEO of Paretologic, Operations Advisor for Export Development Canada and Director of the MBA Management Consulting Programs at Royal Roads and the University of Victoria. Dr. Hancyk has extensive governance experience in both profit and non-profit sectors. In addition to being a Board member of some high-tech companies, he was also on the Board of Governors at Ryerson University in Toronto, the Vice Chair of the Co-operative Education Program Advisory Council at the University of Victoria and was on the Academic Planning Board of the Technical University of British Columbia (now part of Simon Fraser University). Dr. Hancyk was the Chair of the Vancouver Island Chapter of the Canadian Association of Management Consultants and a Board member of the Information and Communications Technology Council in Ottawa. He also served on the Academy for Technology CEOs in Vancouver, the Industrial Training and Apprenticeship Commission of BC and Saanich’s Governance Advisory Committee. He holds a PhD in Business Administration with a specialization in Strategic Planning from Capella University in Minneapolis, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University in Montreal. Dr. Hancyk is also a Certified Management Consultant and he is qualified as a Certified General Accountant in BC since 1990. He taught MBA courses as an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa, the University of Victoria and Royal Roads University.

