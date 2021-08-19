CarLotz Unveils First Major Brand Campaign

Company urges guests to “take pride in getting used” … Used Cars that is!

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has launched its first major brand campaign. Inspired by the company’s own values and mission to create the world’s best vehicle buying and selling experience, the campaign is designed to increase brand awareness and introduce people to the world’s smartest way of buying and selling used cars, through its unique consignment model. The campaign launched the week of August 2nd with out-of-home, radio and digital. Television, additional video content, sponsorships, local activations, influencer marketing and in-hub displays will follow in the coming weeks.



CarLotz was created as a peer-to-peer marketplace and a disruptor in the used-car category by virtue of its one-of-a-kind consignment model. “This campaign is all about flipping the script on what it means to buy used. We want to turn ‘used car’ into a badge you wear with pride,” said Michael Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer of CarLotz. “This work is a direct reflection of the pride our employees and our guests feel working with CarLotz. There is something special about the people who buy and sell at CarLotz. They know the true value of getting used and they love it,” he continued. “At the end of the day our job is to plant a flag in the category, continue to put the value back in the hands of buyers and sellers and remind people that, ‘it feels good to be a used car person’.” Richmond-based Arts & Letters developed the strategy and oversaw creative responsibilities for the campaign that will run across major DMAs including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orlando, Richmond, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis, and Tampa.