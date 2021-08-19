checkAd

California Mobility Works (CMW) and Imperium Motors to showcase the SagittaTM - a Revolutionary New Electric Vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that California Mobility Works (CMW), located in Milpitas, California, and Imperium Motors will host the unveiling of the SagittaTM EV on November 17th at the LA Auto Show. The three-wheel, four passengers SagittaTM will impress the automotive world with its innovative styling and superb engineering. The SagittaTM sets a new standard for aesthetics, passenger and cargo space, range, and value, and aims to dramatically expand the accessibility of environmentally responsible EV technology to a broad range of consumers. SagittaTM will also showcase new technology which allows easy configurability and a wide range of owner-defined interior features.

Following this unveiling, SagittaTM will begin initial testing and validation in mid 2022 and CMW will begin accepting reservations, with a target of reaching limited production in late 2022. Imperium is pleased to be CMW’s primary SagittaTM distribution partner.

“I am very excited to roll out this incredible new vehicle, which is not only a breakthrough in value for the EV market, but it is a thing of beauty and people will be pleasantly surprised by many innovations in the design,” commented Jim Shook, co-founder, and Chief Designer.

“Jim and his team have done a remarkable job with SagittaTM, which by the way means arrow in Latin, and as an EV enthusiast, I am totally confident in the product and the immediate and continued success it will have in the market,” remarked Scott Burton, CMW Chairman.

Anticipating high demand and the need for downstream partners, the distribution relationship with Imperium Motors is an important strategic element. “We are thrilled to team up with CMW and make SagittaTM a huge success. As a company focused on the EV market for many years, we are very confident that this vehicle will be a big winner,” commented Rick Curtis, Imperium Motors CEO.

About CMW

Founded in 2018 to design and manufacture Electric Vehicles, CMW’s mission is to transform the Electric Vehicle market by providing world-class EV’s specifically designed to expand and accelerate the already fast-growing EV market. The CMW strategy is to deliver superior value, without sacrificing style, performance, or safety, and continue to evolve new, innovative designs to become a leading EV company within five years. As CMW’s debut and initial flagship vehicle, SagittaTM will disrupt the EV market by making highly capable EVs available to a much broader range of consumers.

