Bombardier Launches App for Smart Link Plus Connected Aircraft Program

Subscribers benefit from new, easy-to-use myMaintenance App to visualize crucial aircraft data from any personal electronic device

New App marks yet another milestone in Bombardier’s digital transformation

Smart Link Plus subscribers can make data-driven decisions, maximizing operational efficiency

Demonstrations of new App available both on demand and at NBAA-BACE



MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the launch of its new myMaintenance App, an exclusive tool to support customers subscribed to the Smart Link Plus connected aircraft program. Smart Link Plus subscribers now have the unique ability to make real-time in-flight data-driven decisions to effectively track, troubleshoot, and manage their aircraft service needs.

Thanks to the new, user-friendly myMaintenance App, aircraft data is easily accessible, enabling flight and maintenance crews to quickly and efficiently prioritize and proactively troubleshoot aircraft in-flight fault notifications, increasing an aircraft’s operational efficiency. Aircraft data displayed in the intuitive myMaintenance App is available anytime, anywhere on any personal electronic device.

“Bombardier business jet operators expect the most expedient resolutions to their operating issues—and the new myMaintenance App, available exclusively to Smart Link Plus subscribers, is there to provide that peace of mind,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “The new application is part of our commitment to digital innovations that will benefit our customers as they deserve to experience the time and money savings that big data can provide.”

Bookings and installations for Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft are available now with other aircraft models in development. Operators of Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft who receive their free-of-charge* Smart Link Plus box installed at a Bombardier Service Centre can also connect to their aircraft at their fingertips through the myMaintenance App.

The Smart Link Plus box was recently certified by the FAA for both Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 aircraft. The box, free-of-charge* to customers, is an aircraft Health Monitoring Unit that records crucial aircraft data. This was developed in collaboration with GE Aviation exclusively for Bombardier aircraft as part of GE’s connected aircraft solutions. As a result of the certification, Challenger 300 and Challenger 350 customers will begin their installations of the Smart Link Plus box throughout the month of August. Certification of Smart Link Plus for Challenger 604, Challenger 605, Challenger 650 and Global aircraft is expected in the coming months.