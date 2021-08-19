Sonoro Announces Metallurgical Column Testing of Cerro Caliche Mineralization Returns Average Recoveries of 74% for Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the column metallurgical test results from the Company’s Cerro Caliche property in Sonora, Mexico returned an average recovery rate of 74% for gold.



The testing was conducted at McClelland Laboratories, Inc. (“MLI”) in Sparks, Nevada as part of a detailed scope of work. The material tested consisted of over 4,700 kilograms of mineralized material used to prepare 52 drill core composites totaling 428 lineal meters, derived from ten 85-mm diameter PQ drill holes. Column leach test gold recovery obtained at the 80% minus 12.5 mm feed size averaged 74% over approximately 90 days.