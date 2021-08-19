checkAd

Sonoro Announces Metallurgical Column Testing of Cerro Caliche Mineralization Returns Average Recoveries of 74% for Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the column metallurgical test results from the Company’s Cerro Caliche property in Sonora, Mexico returned an average recovery rate of 74% for gold.

The testing was conducted at McClelland Laboratories, Inc. (“MLI”) in Sparks, Nevada as part of a detailed scope of work. The material tested consisted of over 4,700 kilograms of mineralized material used to prepare 52 drill core composites totaling 428 lineal meters, derived from ten 85-mm diameter PQ drill holes. Column leach test gold recovery obtained at the 80% minus 12.5 mm feed size averaged 74% over approximately 90 days.

There were no obvious variations in gold recovery related to ore zone or material type (vein breccia vs. stockwork). Cyanide consumption for the 12.5 mm feeds ranged from 0.36 to 0.80 Kg NaCN/mt (sodium cyanide per metric tonne) and averaged 0.55 kg NaCN/mt.

Key findings are as follows:

  • All of Cerro Caliche’s 43 variability composites and nine column composites contained little or no sulfur and little or no organic carbon with no signs of refractory behavior or preg-robbing observed during testing.
  • Column testing on nine major composites confirmed heap leach amenability at both minus 50mm and 80% minus 12.5 mm feed sizes.
  • No solution percolation, fines migration or solution channeling problems were encountered with little to no ‘slumping’ of ore charges occurring during leaching.
  • The ore charges did not require agglomeration treatment.
  • Head screen analyses showed that the column composites contained between 0.19 grams of gold per tonne (“g/t Au”) and 1.54 g/t Au with an average of 0.58 g/t Au average.
  • Average silver grade for the column test composites was 5 grams of silver per tonne (“g/t Ag”) and owing to the low silver grade nature of the composites and low recoveries silver recovery data is considered semi-quantitative.
  • There were no obvious variations in gold recovery related to ore zone or material type (vein breccia vs. stock work).
  • Cyanide consumptions were low, and good pH control was maintained.
  • Finer crushing (from minus 50 mm to 80% minus 12.5mm) improved gold recovery significantly for approximately one third of the composites tested.
  • The average 74% gold recovery obtained at the 80% minus 12.5 mm feed size was approximately 8% higher than the average 66% average recovery from the minus 50mm feed size.

The map below shows the locations of the PQ core drill holes for the source of the tested material.

