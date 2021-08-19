Penn Virginia Announces Increased Borrowing Base

Darrin Henke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Penn Virginia commented, “Penn Virginia greatly appreciates the ongoing support from our lending group, and we are pleased that the banks have supported a borrowing base of $600 million for Penn Virginia. We continue to be excited about our recently announced acquisition of Lonestar. This highly accretive Eagle Ford acquisition is expected to result in substantial increases in Free Cash Flow, drilling inventory and production, and significant synergies, both G&A-related and operational, for the combined company. We believe the confidence shown by our lending group is a testament to the combined company’s high-quality asset base and financial strength.”

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com. The information on the Company’s website is not part of this release.

