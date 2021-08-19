checkAd

Leslie’s, Inc. Appoints James R. Ray, Jr. to Board of Directors

PHOENIX, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced that it has appointed James R. Ray, Jr. to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome James to our Board of Directors,” said Steven Ortega, Leslie’s Chairman of the Board. “With James’ appointment we continue to evolve our governance structure as an independent company. James will be a valuable addition to our team bringing significant experience as a seasoned leader with expertise in supply chain, strategy development and execution, as well as M&A.”

“Leslie’s has built a leadership position in the industry and has established proven strategies to further expand market share. I am excited to join Leslie’s Board, and I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success,” said James Ray, Jr.

Mr. Ray is currently on the Board of Directors at Commercial Vehicle Group and R.R. Donnelley & Sons. He recently retired from Stanley Black & Decker in November 2020 as President, Global Engineered Fastening Business Unit after joining the company in 2013 and serving in various leadership roles. Prior to joining Stanley, Mr. Ray served as Sr. VP and GM for Americas Automotive Business at TE Connectivity. Earlier in his career, he served as VP Global Driveline Business Unit at Delphi and various executive leadership positions in engineering and operations with Delphi. Mr. Ray started his career with GM as a college intern in 1983 with various assignments of increasing responsibility in product engineering and manufacturing operations.

Mr. Ray earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Howard University and a master’s degree in manufacturing management from Kettering University. He also holds an executive education certificate from Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University and Thunderbird Graduate School for International Management at Arizona State University.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 950 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

