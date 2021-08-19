Scilex Holding Company, a Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. Subsidiary Announces Expansion of Ztlido Managed Care Coverage for Additional 33 Million Lives

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (SCILEX), a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), announced that, effective September 1, 2021, ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% has been added to multiple formularies, including two national PBMs (Pharmacy Benefit Managers), a national health plan and two regional health plans – thereby expanding coverage by up to 33 million lives. ZTlido (zee-tee-lie-doh) is indicated for relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), also referred to as post-shingles pain.



“With this expansion, up to 65% of lives nationally have covered or better access to ZTlido, with a reduction in need for prior authorization,” said Jaisim Shah, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scilex Holding Company. “ZTlido provides fast and significant PHN pain relief that can be sustained over time – without the trade-offs associated with other widely used options, notably impaired cognition and weight gain (seen with gabapentinoids), and analgesic tolerance and risk of addiction (seen with opioids). 1-4 In fact, ZTlido can be used in combination to optimize gabapentinoids by delivering additive, remarkable pain relief without adding to systemic adverse events – and the combination has the potential to reduce the use of opioids.”1,5,6,*

However, not all lidocaine patch products are created equal. ZTlido 1.8% uses proprietary ZTech advanced technology to provide 9x greater bioavailability versus 5% lidocaine patch and superior adhesion proven in head-to-head studies, and while showering, bathing or exercising.7-12 This ensures that pain relief is delivered for the full treatment duration, without interrupting a patient’s routine.

ZTlido was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 for relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults. Side effects of ZTlido include application site reactions such as, irritation, erythema, and pruritus.

About ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%

Indication: ZTLIDO is indicated for relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN) in adults.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: ZTLIDO is contraindicated in patients with a known history of sensitivity to local anesthetics of the amide type, or to any other component of the product.

Warnings and Precautions: Accidental exposure can occur even after a ZTLIDO patch has been used. Small children or pets could suffer serious adverse effects from chewing or ingesting a new or used ZTLIDO patch. Store and dispose of patches properly and keep out of reach of children and pets.