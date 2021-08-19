Collective Mining Appoints Ana Milena Vásquez as Executive Vice-President and Rodolfo Higuera as Sustainability Vice-President

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ana Milena Vásquez as Executive Vice-President and Rodolfo Higuera as Vice-President of Sustainability.



Ms. Vásquez has extensive Colombian experience in mining, community and government affairs. Most recently, she held the position of Senior Vice-President of External Affairs and Sustainability at Continental Gold leading the environmental, sustainability, communications and international standards programs. Prior to that, she was Country Manager of Red Eagle Exploration, President of Minera Vetas in Colombia, and co-founder and Vice-President of Business Development at CB Gold Inc.. Previously, Ms. Vásquez was Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Carbones del Cesar S.A. in Colombia and General Manager of Carbones Nueva Naricual C.A. in Venezuela. Ms. Vásquez is co-founder of Women in Mining Colombia and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Global Inspirational Women In Mining by WIM UK in 2020 which has a proven track record of advocating and promoting women’s opportunities, empowerment and equality for senior level positions in the private sector. Ms. Vásquez holds a Masters in Financial Analysis from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and a Bachelor degree in Finance and International Relations from Universidad Externado de Colombia.

Mr. Higuera has 13 years of experience in mining, community and environmental affairs in Colombia. Most recently, he held the position of Director of Social Management and Mining Formalization at Continental Gold, where he was part of the environmental permitting process and implemented social programs that helped to secure their license to operate. Previously, he was an Advisor for the International Financial Corporation (“IFC”) for mining formalization in the EcoOro mining project and Director of Social Responsibility at Minas Paz del Río - Votorantim Metais, where he led the social management area and structured mining formalization programs. Mr. Higuera is a Sociologist from the National University of Colombia and has completed postgraduate studies in Organizations, Development and Social Responsibility from the Universidad de los Andes.