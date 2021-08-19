checkAd

Heat Biologics Announces New Additions to Biothreat Advisory Board

Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs, Andrew C. Weber

Expert on Chemical and Biological Weapons, Dr. Gregory Koblentz

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (NASDAQ: HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, announces the following additions to its newly formed Biothreat Advisory Board: Andrew C. Weber, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical & Biological Defense Programs; and Dr. Gregory Koblentz, Associate Professor at George Mason University and leading expert on chemical and biological weapons. These individuals join David Lasseter, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction, and Former US Representative Jack Kingston, who also serves as the Secretariat of the Alliance for Biosecurity.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, “We are delighted to announce the addition of these highly renowned individuals in the fields of biosecurity and biodefense to our biothreat advisory board. As the former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs, Mr. Weber has deep insight into the potential threats facing our nation and best potential avenues for developing effective solutions. Professor Koblentz is one of the leading global thought leaders in the field of chemical and biological weapons.”

Andy Weber is a Senior Fellow at the Council on Strategic Risks’ Janne E. Nolan Center on Strategic Weapons. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Mr. Weber has dedicated his professional life to countering nuclear, chemical, and biological threats and to strengthening global health security. Mr. Weber’s decades of U.S. government service included five-and-a-half years as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Programs. He was a driving force behind reducing biological weapons threats, and destroying Libyan and Syrian chemical weapons stockpiles. In addition, he coordinated U.S. leadership of the international Ebola response for the Department of State.

