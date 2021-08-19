checkAd

Nass Valley Announces Development of Premium CBD Product Value Packs

Vancouver, Canada, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway [CSE: NVG.CN] is excited to announce the launch and marketing of numerous product value packs.

With more than 60 high-quality products, the company made a very bold and effective decision to create themed value packs by grouping products that address specific needs and genres, such as hair care, skin care, pet care and more.

“Nass Valley has a reputation for the highest-quality CBD products, many of which are 100% vegan and sourced using American-grown organic hemp,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “Creating value packs out of these exceptional products, helps our customers and associates focus on specific needs, providing them with great solutions at discounted prices.”

All the value packs are available through the wholesale distributor program, Nass Valley Direct. Information on that program can be found via nassvalleydirect.com.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.
422 Richards Street, Suite 170
V6B 2Z4 Vancouver, Canada

E-mail: info@nassvalleygateway.com
Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com
 Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

 For more information:
Michael Semler, CEO
Nass Valley Gateway
michael.s@nassvalleygateway.com

Mike Magolnick, PR
The Red Flag Image Company
pr@nassvalleygateway.com
214-799-0730





Disclaimer

