Applewhite Tyll Retirement Planners Join Linsco by LPL Financial

Applewhite and Tyll partnered in 2017, recognizing that by combining their unique backgrounds and perspectives they could do more for their clients. They take a team approach as they help clients navigate the four cornerstones of comprehensive wealth management: investments, liability management, risk management and estate planning strategies. Although they have a broad client base, their niche is working with clients who are contemplating retirement or have already retired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Tracy Applewhite and Sean Tyll have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. They reported having served approximately $185 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors and will be the anchor tenants for a new Linsco office in Richmond, Va.

Looking to elevate the client experience and take more control of the business, they chose to move to LPL and rebrand their practice to Applewhite Tyll Retirement Planners. “We took a look at our practice and how the market is changing, and strategically this move gives us the resources to do more for our clients,” Tyll said, noting that he is especially looking forward to having a social media presence to help deepen the connection with clients and reach new prospects. “We really want to have that hometown feel and be more involved in the community. By joining LPL, we can keep our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do.”

‘Exciting’ support from Linsco

In selecting a new partner, the advisors said Linsco stood out. “What LPL offers with Linsco is really exciting,” Applewhite said. “We own our practice, but we do not have to worry about the operations side of the practice. It allows us to focus on clients’ first and really give them the white glove service they deserve. Ultimately, everything we do is to benefit our clients.”

Linsco advisors have brand autonomy and the ability to make decisions on how to best run their practice. With access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, advisors are also equipped with everything they need to run a thriving practice and create differentiated experiences for clients. On top of this, Linsco advisors receive an additional layer of comprehensive turnkey support such as a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support the goals of their business.