checkAd

Applewhite Tyll Retirement Planners Join Linsco by LPL Financial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  39   |   |   

Employee advisors open new office in Richmond, Va.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Tracy Applewhite and Sean Tyll have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, the firm’s employee advisor model. They reported having served approximately $185 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors and will be the anchor tenants for a new Linsco office in Richmond, Va.

Applewhite and Tyll partnered in 2017, recognizing that by combining their unique backgrounds and perspectives they could do more for their clients. They take a team approach as they help clients navigate the four cornerstones of comprehensive wealth management: investments, liability management, risk management and estate planning strategies. Although they have a broad client base, their niche is working with clients who are contemplating retirement or have already retired.

Looking to elevate the client experience and take more control of the business, they chose to move to LPL and rebrand their practice to Applewhite Tyll Retirement Planners. “We took a look at our practice and how the market is changing, and strategically this move gives us the resources to do more for our clients,” Tyll said, noting that he is especially looking forward to having a social media presence to help deepen the connection with clients and reach new prospects. “We really want to have that hometown feel and be more involved in the community. By joining LPL, we can keep our clients’ best interests at the forefront of everything we do.”

‘Exciting’ support from Linsco
In selecting a new partner, the advisors said Linsco stood out. “What LPL offers with Linsco is really exciting,” Applewhite said. “We own our practice, but we do not have to worry about the operations side of the practice. It allows us to focus on clients’ first and really give them the white glove service they deserve. Ultimately, everything we do is to benefit our clients.”

Linsco advisors have brand autonomy and the ability to make decisions on how to best run their practice. With access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and sophisticated resources, advisors are also equipped with everything they need to run a thriving practice and create differentiated experiences for clients. On top of this, Linsco advisors receive an additional layer of comprehensive turnkey support such as a dedicated marketing consultant, administrative professional services and an experienced branch management team to help support the goals of their business.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applewhite Tyll Retirement Planners Join Linsco by LPL Financial Employee advisors open new office in Richmond, Va.CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Tracy Applewhite and Sean Tyll have joined LPL, affiliating with Linsco by LPL Financial, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Strengthens North American Rubber Compounding Positioning Through Acquisition of Ace ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board