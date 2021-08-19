checkAd

ZICIX President Plans to Bring Revolutionary Technology to Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Carson City, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zicix Corporation President Ramiro Jordan (OTC Pink: ZICX) has announced his plans for the company, coming just days after Chairman William Petty published a letter outlining the delay of the digital coupon app called ‘Zicix App’. In his letter to Zicix shareholders, Mr. Petty covered in detail all the delays due to the app development team. While progress halts on that front, President Ramiro Jordan has been hard at work attracting projects to the newly formed partnership between Zicix Corporation and Global Peace Initiative called ‘Zicix Group’.

Dr. Jordan had already issued his guidance for the future of Zicix Group, by saying: “The Zicix Group will identify market-ready products and services, as well as proof-of-value pilot programs, that can rapidly lead to successful field deployments.”

Zicix Group can proudly share that the first iterations of these pilot programs has been identified and selected for further development starting immediately. Dr. Jordan will be working with a global team dedicated to advancing these technologies into real-world applications.

Some of the specific solutions being evaluated are for challenges such as the Covid-19 global pandemic. Dr. Jordan has access to technology that can identify early onset infection, which can slow the spread of infectious disease, especially in places with few resources. This technology has already been proven in remote areas of Africa utilizing telemedicine infrastructure as opposed to traditional medical facilities.

Other challenges that Dr. Jordan plans to tackle include climate change, genetic disorder detection (epigenetics), pollution detection and monitoring, and methane monitoring for oil & gas pipelines.

About Zicix Corporation: (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at https://zicixgroup.com/ or call 830-331-0031. We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZICIX President Plans to Bring Revolutionary Technology to Market Carson City, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zicix Corporation President Ramiro Jordan (OTC Pink: ZICX) has announced his plans for the company, coming just days after Chairman William Petty published a letter outlining the delay of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Strengthens North American Rubber Compounding Positioning Through Acquisition of Ace ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board