ZICIX President Plans to Bring Revolutionary Technology to Market

Dr. Jordan had already issued his guidance for the future of Zicix Group, by saying: “The Zicix Group will identify market-ready products and services, as well as proof-of-value pilot programs, that can rapidly lead to successful field deployments.”

Carson City, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zicix Corporation President Ramiro Jordan (OTC Pink: ZICX) has announced his plans for the company, coming just days after Chairman William Petty published a letter outlining the delay of the digital coupon app called ‘Zicix App’. In his letter to Zicix shareholders, Mr. Petty covered in detail all the delays due to the app development team. While progress halts on that front, President Ramiro Jordan has been hard at work attracting projects to the newly formed partnership between Zicix Corporation and Global Peace Initiative called ‘Zicix Group’.

Zicix Group can proudly share that the first iterations of these pilot programs has been identified and selected for further development starting immediately. Dr. Jordan will be working with a global team dedicated to advancing these technologies into real-world applications.

Some of the specific solutions being evaluated are for challenges such as the Covid-19 global pandemic. Dr. Jordan has access to technology that can identify early onset infection, which can slow the spread of infectious disease, especially in places with few resources. This technology has already been proven in remote areas of Africa utilizing telemedicine infrastructure as opposed to traditional medical facilities.

Other challenges that Dr. Jordan plans to tackle include climate change, genetic disorder detection (epigenetics), pollution detection and monitoring, and methane monitoring for oil & gas pipelines.

About Zicix Corporation: (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.