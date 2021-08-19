Rockhaven Strengthens Engineering and Operational Capacity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or "the Company") is pleased to announce changes to the Company's Board of Directors, management and technical team, with the addition of a new Director, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven" or "the Company") is pleased to announce changes to the Company's Board of Directors, management and technical team, with the addition of a new Director, a new Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and two Technical Advisors. These changes greatly enhance Rockhaven's engineering and operational expertise and reflect a realignment of priorities as its flagship Klaza Project transitions to pre-feasibility. In order to facilitate these changes, Rockhaven also announces the resignation of Mr. Allan Doherty, Mr. David Skoglund and Mr. Randy Turner as Directors and Mr. Ian Talbot as Chief Operating Officer.

"Designing a robust, permittable and long-lived mining operation takes skilled and experienced professionals and this corporate restructuring gives Rockhaven the expertise needed to advance Klaza to the next level," stated Matthew Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "As we welcome the new members of the Rockhaven team, we would like to sincerely thank Messrs. Doherty, Skoglund, Turner and Talbot for their many years of service with Rockhaven and their help in the success and growth of the Company. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors."

Board of Directors

The Rockhaven Board of Directors now consists of incumbent members Robert Carne, Bradley Shisler, Matthew Turner, Bruce Youngman, Glenn Yeadon and the new member Doug Eaton. Bruce Youngman will succeed Rob Carne as Chairman of the Board.

Doug Eaton

Mr. Eaton brings over 50 years of exploration experience and 40 years of public company involvement to Rockhaven. He has gained exceptional knowledge of Yukon geology and has contributed to several important discoveries throughout his career. Recently, Mr. Eaton was one of three members on an independent panel tasked with assessing the state of Yukon's mining and exploration industry and to provide recommendations for legislation related to future mineral development. Mr. Eaton is the President and CEO of Strategic Metals Ltd., which currently holds a 33% interest in Rockhaven. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta.