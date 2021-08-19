checkAd

Intel Editorial Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

The following is an opinion editorial by Stuart Pann, a senior vice president in the Corporate Planning Group at Intel Corporation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005215/en/

Stuart Pann is a senior vice president in the Corporate Planning Group at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Stuart Pann is a senior vice president in the Corporate Planning Group at Intel Corporation. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Intel Corporation!
Long
Basispreis 48,49€
Hebel 13,50
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 55,89€
Hebel 13,50
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This week my colleague Raja Koduri hosted Architecture Day, where he and a group of Intel’s architects and engineers unpacked details behind the new product architectures that will power our leadership roadmap, starting with Alder Lake later this year. The breadth of new architectures is indicative of the world we live in – a world where the demand for more compute performance is endless and customer workloads are larger, more complex and more diverse than ever.

Staying ahead of this demand will increasingly need a mix of architectures. Graphics processing units are a great example. While graphics is not new territory for Intel, we have reinvigorated our efforts to build a scalable microarchitecture to support a range of graphics processing applications. At Architecture Day, we featured two upcoming graphics products: Intel Arc, our new gaming discrete system-on-chip (SoC) based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture that can scale to enthusiast-class solutions, and Ponte Vecchio, our Xe HPC microarchitecture for high performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

More: Intel Architecture Day 2021 (Press Kit) | Intel Advances Architecture for Data Center, HPC-AI and Client Computing (Raja Koduri Editorial) | Intel Unveils Biggest Architectural Shifts in a Generation for CPUs, GPUs and IPUs (Architecture Day Fact Sheet)

Significant elements of these graphics products will be manufactured externally, using TSMC’s N6 and N5 process technologies. This is the basis of a question I hear frequently in my role as leader of the newly formed Corporate Planning Group – where one of our jobs is to manage the relationships with our external foundry partners.

I’m asked: Why do we use foundries for products instead of our internal factory network and how do we make that decision?

Intel has been using external foundries for decades. In fact, Intel currently runs as much as 20 percent of its overall product volume at external foundries, and we are among the top customers of TSMC. Historically we have partnered with foundries to manufacture components such as Wi-Fi modules and chipsets or specific product lines such as Ethernet controllers. These products use mainstream process nodes to complement our internal leading-edge technologies.

Seite 1 von 3
Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Quo vadis, Intel?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intel Editorial Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0 The following is an opinion editorial by Stuart Pann, a senior vice president in the Corporate Planning Group at Intel Corporation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:20 UhrROUNDUP/Weniger Strom, mehr Power: Intel kündigt neue Chip-Architektur an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrIntel Editorial: Intel Advances Architecture for Data Center, HPC-AI and Client Computing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11:08 UhrIntel stoppt Entwicklung smarter Kameras
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tech-Market Report: Starke Gegenbewegung bei Varta (VAR1); Datametrex (D4G) verdient 10 Mio. CAD
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21LYNX: Intel: Spannender könnte es kaum werden – Rallye oder doch Ausverkauf?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
11.08.21Intel Appoints Christy Pambianchi as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Tech-Market Report: Dialog Semi (DLG) nach Zahlen kaum bewegt; SMA Solar (S92) leichter
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Intel, ConsenSys Health Advance Pandemic Research
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Solide Tech-Aktie gesucht? Intel könnte hier eventuell einen Blick wert sein!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
04.08.21Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): Kursfeuerwerk nach Zahlen
Index- und Devisentrends | Kommentare