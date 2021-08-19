This week my colleague Raja Koduri hosted Architecture Day, where he and a group of Intel’s architects and engineers unpacked details behind the new product architectures that will power our leadership roadmap, starting with Alder Lake later this year. The breadth of new architectures is indicative of the world we live in – a world where the demand for more compute performance is endless and customer workloads are larger, more complex and more diverse than ever.

Staying ahead of this demand will increasingly need a mix of architectures. Graphics processing units are a great example. While graphics is not new territory for Intel, we have reinvigorated our efforts to build a scalable microarchitecture to support a range of graphics processing applications. At Architecture Day, we featured two upcoming graphics products: Intel Arc, our new gaming discrete system-on-chip (SoC) based on the Xe HPG microarchitecture that can scale to enthusiast-class solutions, and Ponte Vecchio, our Xe HPC microarchitecture for high performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

Significant elements of these graphics products will be manufactured externally, using TSMC’s N6 and N5 process technologies. This is the basis of a question I hear frequently in my role as leader of the newly formed Corporate Planning Group – where one of our jobs is to manage the relationships with our external foundry partners.

I’m asked: Why do we use foundries for products instead of our internal factory network and how do we make that decision?

Intel has been using external foundries for decades. In fact, Intel currently runs as much as 20 percent of its overall product volume at external foundries, and we are among the top customers of TSMC. Historically we have partnered with foundries to manufacture components such as Wi-Fi modules and chipsets or specific product lines such as Ethernet controllers. These products use mainstream process nodes to complement our internal leading-edge technologies.