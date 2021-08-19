The following is an opinion editorial from Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group at Intel Corporation.

Raja Koduri, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, displays a wafer with Intel Arc high-performance discrete graphics hardware as part of a presentation during Intel Architecture Day 2021. The virtual event was held in August 2021. (Credit: Intel Corporation)

Architecture is alchemy of hardware and software. It blends the best transistors for a given engine, connects them through advanced packaging, integrates high-bandwidth, low-power caches, and equips them with high-capacity, high-bandwidth memories and low-latency scalable interconnects for hybrid computing clusters in a package, while also ensuring that all software accelerates seamlessly. Disclosing the architectural innovations that they have been working on for products that are imminent is something Intel’s architects look forward to each year at Intel Architecture Day, and this year’s event – our third – was the most exciting yet.

Today, we unveiled our biggest shifts in Intel architectures in a generation. This includes the first in-depth look at Alder Lake, our first performance hybrid architecture with two new generations of x86 cores and the intelligent Intel Thread Director workload scheduler; Sapphire Rapids, Intel’s new standard-setting data center architecture with our new Performance-core and various accelerator engines; our new discrete gaming graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture; new infrastructure processing units (IPUs); and Ponte Vecchio, our tour-de-force data center GPU architecture with Intel’s highest ever compute density.

These architectural breakthroughs set the stage for our next era of leadership products, starting soon with Alder Lake. The breakthroughs we disclosed today also demonstrate how architecture will satisfy the crushing demand for more compute performance as workloads from the desktop to the data center become larger, more complex and more diverse than ever.

