fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Serie A and Coppa Italia Rights for Canada

The two new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s leading position as the premier soccer streaming platform in Canada with top-tier soccer content along with other linear sports and entertainment channels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.

The Coppa Italia agreement includes a minimum of 41 live matches per season from the annual Italian cup competition plus the Supercoppa Italiana. All matches will stream exclusively in Canada on fuboTV. fuboTV’s coverage is in partnership with sports marketing agency S&T Sports Group.

fuboTV will also be the exclusive English language home of Italy’s Serie A, one of the world’s top soccer leagues, in Canada. The agreement has been brokered by Infront, the exclusive international media rights partner of Lega Serie A in Canada. Serie A consists of 380 matches annually with fuboTV’s coverage beginning August 21.

“With Canadians cutting the cord at an increasing pace comparable to the U.S. market, according to a report by Boon Dog Professional Services, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for fuboTV,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Our mission is to attract Canadians looking for low-cost, consumer friendly offerings to our premium sports-first live TV streaming platform. Today’s agreements for Serie A and Coppa Italia bring two of the most prestigious international soccer brands to fuboTV, further differentiating our platform with exclusive live sports that Canadians can’t watch anywhere else, and at a low price point.”

"We are very proud to announce the agreements with fuboTV to broadcast Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “Thanks also to the partnerships with Infront and S&T Sports Group, all the fans of Italian football in Canada will be able to follow our competitions with the same passion as always."

Today’s agreements mark the latest moves by fuboTV to differentiate its sports-first programming with exclusive soccer rights. Earlier this year, fuboTV acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States. fuboTV currently has exclusive streaming rights for the Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The company also streams international soccer leagues like French Ligue 1 locally through its content partners.