checkAd

fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Serie A and Coppa Italia Rights for Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.

The two new multi-year agreements bolster fuboTV’s leading position as the premier soccer streaming platform in Canada with top-tier soccer content along with other linear sports and entertainment channels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Coppa Italia agreement includes a minimum of 41 live matches per season from the annual Italian cup competition plus the Supercoppa Italiana. All matches will stream exclusively in Canada on fuboTV. fuboTV’s coverage is in partnership with sports marketing agency S&T Sports Group.

fuboTV will also be the exclusive English language home of Italy’s Serie A, one of the world’s top soccer leagues, in Canada. The agreement has been brokered by Infront, the exclusive international media rights partner of Lega Serie A in Canada. Serie A consists of 380 matches annually with fuboTV’s coverage beginning August 21.

“With Canadians cutting the cord at an increasing pace comparable to the U.S. market, according to a report by Boon Dog Professional Services, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for fuboTV,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “Our mission is to attract Canadians looking for low-cost, consumer friendly offerings to our premium sports-first live TV streaming platform. Today’s agreements for Serie A and Coppa Italia bring two of the most prestigious international soccer brands to fuboTV, further differentiating our platform with exclusive live sports that Canadians can’t watch anywhere else, and at a low price point.”

"We are very proud to announce the agreements with fuboTV to broadcast Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana,” said Luigi De Siervo, CEO of Lega Serie A. “Thanks also to the partnerships with Infront and S&T Sports Group, all the fans of Italian football in Canada will be able to follow our competitions with the same passion as always."

Today’s agreements mark the latest moves by fuboTV to differentiate its sports-first programming with exclusive soccer rights. Earlier this year, fuboTV acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States. fuboTV currently has exclusive streaming rights for the Liga MX home matches of Club Deportivo Guadalajara S.A. de C.V. (Chivas) in Canada. The company also streams international soccer leagues like French Ligue 1 locally through its content partners.

Seite 1 von 3
FuboTV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Serie A and Coppa Italia Rights for Canada fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada. The two new multi-year …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21 Fubo Sports Network to Premiere Season Two of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas on August 22
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Terrell Owens & Matthew Hatchette’s Getcha Popcorn Ready to Premiere August 22 on Fubo Sports Network
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21FuboTV-Aktie: Kleines Streaming, großes Kino?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
11.08.21BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer, Boeing, FuBoTV, E.ON, Salzgitter, Evotec, TAG, Knaus - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.08.21fuboTV Delivered Record $130.9M Revenue and 681,721 Total Subscribers in Q2 2021; Raises 2021 Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21fuboTV to Participate in August 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Eine Streaming-Aktie mit Netflix-Potenzial
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.213 teure Aktien, die ich vor dem nächsten Marktcrash verkaufen würde
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21Shawne Merriman’s Lights out Xtreme Fighting 5 to Stream Live on fubo Sports Network on August 7
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten