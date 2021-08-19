checkAd

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:08  |  48   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 3,333,333 shares of its common stock, par value of US$0.01 per share (the "common stock"), at a price of US$4.50 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 16, 2021.

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of shares tendered in the tender offer was 7,189,985.48 shares. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that the Company purchased from each tendering shareholder was prorated so that the Company purchased a total of 3,333,333 shares in the tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,000,000.

If shareholders have any questions, please call our information agent, Georgeson LLC, by telephone, toll free at (800) 248-7690.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, including the information we incorporate by reference, include "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws, with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "projects," "likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The occurrence of the events described, and the achievement of the expected results, depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Actual results may differ materially from expected results.

The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although Diana Shipping Inc. (the “Company”) believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

