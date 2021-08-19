checkAd

Guided Therapeutics Receives Notification of Successful Clinical Trial Regulatory Review and $133,000 Payment from China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.08.2021, 15:05  |  48   |   |   

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today it had passed the regulatory compliance review at the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University located in Shanghai. Clinical trials there and at three other centers are expected to begin this quarter.

GTHP also received a payment of $133,000 from its Chinese co-manufacturing partner and distributor for China, Shandong Yaohua Medical Instrument Corporation (SMI). The funds will be used to supply SMI with parts and advice for the Chinese clinical study. Parts are expected to ship this quarter and additional participating clinical sites announced over the next few weeks. SMI estimates that the clinical study will be completed during the second quarter of 2022 with full approval to sell in China expected by the end of 2022.

Under a new agreement with SMI signed last week, GTHP expects payments totaling approximately $3 Million by the end of 2022, assuming Chinese FDA approval is granted. Approximately $510,000 of those payments is expected to be received by GTHP during the clinical study, with the majority of those funds to be received this year. The remaining $2.5 million, based on a purchase order from SMI, is due upon filing the clinical study results with Chinese FDA ($620,000) and approval by Chinese FDA ($1,880,000). The new contract then calls for minimum orders of $72 Million over the first four years post Chinese FDA approval.

“We continue to be encouraged by the regulatory approvals from China,” said Gene Cartwright, CEO of Guided Therapeutics. “Fudan University is recognized as a top tier research institution and viewed by Chinese FDA as a highly credible center at which to conduct our clinical study.”

According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer is one of the most frequent cancers in women in the world and in China it is the second most common cancer among women. China has a population of approximately 560 million women above 15 years of age, who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Current estimates indicate approximately 100,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year and 30,000 deaths occur annually due to cervical cancer in China. It is believed mortality due to cervical cancer has been increasing in China. In response, China has increased efforts to screen more women, especially in rural areas where the laboratory infrastructure for traditional screening tests is lagging. Because LuViva does not require a laboratory infrastructure and produces an immediate result at the point of care, it is well suited to screening women for cervical cancer in these environments.

Seite 1 von 2
Guided Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guided Therapeutics Receives Notification of Successful Clinical Trial Regulatory Review and $133,000 Payment from China Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, based on its patented biophotonic technology, announced today it had passed the regulatory compliance review at the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) on Behalf of ...
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Stamps.com Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Sesen ...
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K ...
Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Wish Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Titel
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21New European Published Study Shows LuViva Detects 20% More Precancerous and Cancerous Cervical Disease than HPV Test
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten