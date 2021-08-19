Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Pizza Fusion Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Now Available At 50 Grocery Stores

This week Bloomfield PA is holding its world-famous “Bloomfield Little Italy Days” an annual street festival filled with local vendors offering their goods. Jose Madrid Salsa (a wholly owned subsidiary of GMPR) will have a double booth set up, offering its Gourmet award-winning 28 salsas and a second booth featuring the three Pizza Fusion fully cooked gluten-free pizzas. If you are in the Pittsburgh area this Thursday through Sunday, bring the family down to Bloomfield Little Italy Days and pick up some great Salsa & Pizza.

Pittsburgh, PA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR) today announced their Wholly Owned Subsidiary Pizza Fusion “Saving the Earth One Pizza at a Time” Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas are now in stock and available at 50 grocery stores in Ohio & Pennsylvania. All three Gluten-Free Pizza Fusion frozen pizzas “Four Cheese”, “Founders Pie” and “The Vegan” are selling fantastically and because of the strong sales all 50 grocery stores have placed their second order with our distributor Gia Russo.

James Vowler, President & CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated: “Over the past couple of weeks our local demo teams has sampled our delicious pizzas at many area supermarkets and the customer response has been amazing! Customers young and old have stopped by our demo tables to try our very Unique & Gourmet Pizzas and overwhelmingly the response has been extremely positive and has enticed our new customers to buy multiple pizzas that day. We have a lot of exciting corporate news to share over the next couple of weeks, and we will be putting out many press releases detailing our major accomplishments such as: the Steak Deal, Gelato, products into a huge new distributor, NASDAQ updates plus much more exciting happenings.”

‘We also invite our customers and shareholders to follow us at our corporate Twitter account ( @GourmetProvInt ) where we give weekly updates.’

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas now available at a grocery store near you:

The “Four Cheese” Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked-on top of OGGI Foods award-winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;