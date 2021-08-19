checkAd

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.08.2021, 15:16  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis

19.08.2021 / 15:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Aurubis AG!
Long
Basispreis 67,17€
Hebel 13,46
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 77,92€
Hebel 12,12
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- The multimetal company is therefore in the top one percent of its industry

- EcoVadis analyzes about 75,000 companies in the world based on 21 recognized criteria related to the environment, labor, and human rights

- CEO Harings: Distinction impressively confirms significant progress in all areas of sustainability

- Aurubis operates one of the most sustainable smelter networks worldwide; "part of the solution" as a provider of important metals of the future

Hamburg, August 19, 2021 - Aurubis AG has further improved its CSR ranking issued by EcoVadis. With 73 of 100 points in the assessment, the company was distinguished with the platinum status for the first time. Aurubis thus belongs to the top one percent of companies in the global non-ferrous metals industry.

Ecological, social, and ethical performance - or sustainability - is a key factor for forward-looking companies today. EcoVadis assesses companies in accordance with environmental, labor, and human rights criteria, as well as ethics and sustainable sourcing. Key positive factors contributing to Aurubis' rating included its implementation of a stringent Sustainability Strategy as part of its corporate strategy and its regular publication of its progress in a detailed Sustainability Report and a Non-Financial Report that is evaluated by external auditors. The internationally recognized standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) serve as the foundation. The Sustainability Report simultaneously serves as the Communication on Progress for the UN Global Compact (UNGC).

This very good result underlines Aurubis' sustainability approach, which is reflected in a variety of measures. These include initiatives for occupational safety management and CO2 reduction. The company is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, setting ambitious science-based targets to reduce CO2 emissions. Various projects to reduce CO2 have already been initiated, such as testing the use of hydrogen in copper production and constructing a photovoltaic plant with 10 MW total output at the site in Pirdop (Bulgaria). Aurubis' copper cathodes already have a significantly lower CO2 footprint than the global industry average. This is confirmed by the last rating from the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), an A-.

Seite 1 von 3
Aurubis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis 19.08.2021 / 15:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aurubis awarded platinum …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger schliesst im ersten Halbjahr 2021 die strategische Transformation ab und startet ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger completes strategic transformation in the first half of 2021 and successfully launches ...
DGAP-News: Tchibo: q.beyond führt SAP S/4HANA erfolgreich ein
DGAP-News: NFON AG setzt Wachstumskurs im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: MBH CORPORATION PLC ERWEITERT SEINEN GESCHÄFTSBEREICH GESUNDHEIT MIT DEM ERWERB DES HÄUSLICHEN ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE publishes H1 2021 results
DGAP-News: SBF AG increases revenues by around 50 % in the first half of 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS unterzeichnet Vereinbarung zum Verkauf des verbliebenen Geschäfts von Office Depot Europe ...
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: sino AG setzt auf langfristige Kooperation mit der Baader Bank für ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: CureVac veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des zweiten Quartals und ersten Halbjahres 2021 und ...
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG continues its growth path - EBITDA margin of around 30% expected in fiscal year ...
DGAP-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: SGT German Private Equity - Startschuss für das ...
DGAP-News: FAURECIA UND HELLA SCHAFFEN MIT ZUSAMMENSCHLUSS GLOBALEN MARKTFÜHRER IN SCHNELL WACHSENDEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Abschluss von Biobank Sale Agreement und Anhebung der Prognose
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on D-share Dividend
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:16 UhrDGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Aurubis mit Platinstatus für Nachhaltigkeit von EcoVadis ausgezeichnet
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Aktien Frankfurt: Dax hängt vor US-Inflationsdaten unter dem Rekordhoch fest
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
11.08.21Aurubis bekommt für Teile der Flachwalzsparte wohl acht Millionen Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Zusätzliche Kaufpreisinformation (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11.08.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Teilverkauf der Flachwalzsparte: Zusätzliche Kaufpreisinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Partial sale of flat rolled products segment: Additional purchase price information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Salzgitter mit Ergebnissprung - Wasserstoffbasierte Stahlerzeugung bis Ende 2025
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21BAADER BANK stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
10.08.21Aktien: Aurubis sieht sich auf Kurs – Aktie bricht dennoch ein
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
09.08.21DZ BANK stuft AURUBIS AG auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen