DGAP-News: Aurubis AG / Key word(s): Sustainability Aurubis AG: Aurubis awarded platinum status for sustainability by EcoVadis 19.08.2021 / 15:16 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- The multimetal company is therefore in the top one percent of its industry

- EcoVadis analyzes about 75,000 companies in the world based on 21 recognized criteria related to the environment, labor, and human rights

- CEO Harings: Distinction impressively confirms significant progress in all areas of sustainability

- Aurubis operates one of the most sustainable smelter networks worldwide; "part of the solution" as a provider of important metals of the future

Hamburg, August 19, 2021 - Aurubis AG has further improved its CSR ranking issued by EcoVadis. With 73 of 100 points in the assessment, the company was distinguished with the platinum status for the first time. Aurubis thus belongs to the top one percent of companies in the global non-ferrous metals industry.

Ecological, social, and ethical performance - or sustainability - is a key factor for forward-looking companies today. EcoVadis assesses companies in accordance with environmental, labor, and human rights criteria, as well as ethics and sustainable sourcing. Key positive factors contributing to Aurubis' rating included its implementation of a stringent Sustainability Strategy as part of its corporate strategy and its regular publication of its progress in a detailed Sustainability Report and a Non-Financial Report that is evaluated by external auditors. The internationally recognized standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) serve as the foundation. The Sustainability Report simultaneously serves as the Communication on Progress for the UN Global Compact (UNGC).

This very good result underlines Aurubis' sustainability approach, which is reflected in a variety of measures. These include initiatives for occupational safety management and CO 2 reduction. The company is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative, setting ambitious science-based targets to reduce CO 2 emissions. Various projects to reduce CO 2 have already been initiated, such as testing the use of hydrogen in copper production and constructing a photovoltaic plant with 10 MW total output at the site in Pirdop (Bulgaria). Aurubis' copper cathodes already have a significantly lower CO 2 footprint than the global industry average. This is confirmed by the last rating from the CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project), an A-.