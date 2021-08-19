Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Branded Entertainment Deal with APX Content Ventures for the Original Interactive Interview Series ‘Inside the Black Box’ Produced by Landmark Studio Group
Series Production Begins in October in New York With a Q1 2022 Premiere Anticipated
COS COB, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle Plus has partnered with APX Content Ventures, a division of Publicis Media, to serve as the co-production and brand-integration partner for the new Crackle original interview series, Inside the Black Box.
Produced by Landmark Studio Group, Inside the Black Box is hosted by esteemed acting coach Tracey Moore, and multi-award-winning veteran television, film, and stage actor Joe Morton (Scandal, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, The Good Wife, The Politician, and many more), Inside the Black Box is slated to begin production on 10 one-hour episodes in October with an anticipated Q1 2022 premiere date, exclusively on Crackle.
The innovative series is created by Moore, Morton, multi-Emmy-Award nominated producer Rachel Weintraub (The View, The Gayle King Show), and David Kolin. Inside the Black Box is executive produced by Moore, Morton, Weintraub, Kolin, Scott Weinstock, Bob Maurer (The Tom Green Show, Project Dad), Landmark’s (Willy’s Wonderland, Safehaven, Trigger Point) David Ozer and Tim Rouhana, APX Content Ventures’ John Nolan and Bhavana Smith and Publicis Media’s Eric Levin.
Inside the Black Box--“Black Box” being an industry reference to an experimental theatre space consisting of simple black walls and 99 seats or less--will spotlight the world’s greatest BIPOC artists, from actors and directors to producers, writers and musicians, reflecting on how their skin tone influenced their journey to success. Filmed in a theater setting, the series features an A-list roster of talent, such as Debbie Allen, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Phylicia Rashad, Shonda Rhimes, Sherri Shepherd, Tamara Tunie, and more, with a diverse audience filled with young aspiring artists. Each one-hour episode, hosted by Morton and Moore, will be filled with revealing conversation, exciting performance, workshops and discussions about the role race plays in the entertainment industry. At home, audiences will also be given an opportunity to participate in the forum via mobile devices through script reading, Q&As, and the potential to audition to win roles in key sponsor ads.
0 Kommentare