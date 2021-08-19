Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus Signs Branded Entertainment Deal with APX Content Ventures for the Original Interactive Interview Series ‘Inside the Black Box’ Produced by Landmark Studio Group

Series Production Begins in October in New York With a Q1 2022 Premiere Anticipated

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Crackle Plus has partnered with APX Content Ventures, a division of Publicis Media, to serve as the co-production and brand-integration partner for the new Crackle original interview series, Inside the Black Box.

Produced by Landmark Studio Group, Inside the Black Box is hosted by esteemed acting coach Tracey Moore, and multi-award-winning veteran television, film, and stage actor Joe Morton (Scandal, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, The Good Wife, The Politician, and many more), Inside the Black Box is slated to begin production on 10 one-hour episodes in October with an anticipated Q1 2022 premiere date, exclusively on Crackle.