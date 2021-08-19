checkAd

22nd Century Group Appoints Accomplished Life Sciences and Biotechnology Executive Anthony Johnson to Board of Directors

Visionary in the Fields of Biotechnology and Genomics to Extend Broad Expertise to Company’s Strategy, Technology Development, Commercialization, and Value Creation Efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, today announced the appointment of Anthony Johnson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Johnson is an accomplished life sciences and biotechnology executive leader with broad expertise in corporate strategy, technology development, marketing, and business development. Mr. Johnson will serve as a member of the Board’s Scientific Advisory and Compensation Committees.

“Anthony is an industry visionary in the biotechnology field and a strategy expert in both domestic and international capacities. He also holds extensive experience with boards and committees, in mentoring businesses and entrepreneurs, and in serving communities,” said 22nd Century’s Board Chair, Nora Sullivan. “We are fortunate to welcome him to our board of directors where we are confident his contributions will have a significant impact on our Company’s business development, commercialization, and value creation efforts.”

James A. Mish, chief executive officer of 22nd Century Group, commented, “Anthony is a multi-talented business strategist and leader with key relationships across the pharma/biotech, diagnostic, investment banking, and funding arenas worldwide. Having lived and worked in Europe, South America, and the U.S., his diversity of domestic and overseas experiences will be an instrumental resource as we execute our international initiatives. We are excited to have Anthony join the 22nd Century family as we build on our broad recognition as a leading plant-based life science company.”

Mr. Johnson is co-founder, President, and CEO of Kodikaz Therapeutic Solutions, a world-class next-generation non-viral gene therapy company. He is also a founding partner of Buffalo Biosciences, a life science strategic business management firm that supports the evaluation and commercialization of bioscience technologies from concept to market. Previously he was president and CEO of Empire Genomics, where he transformed a concept formed at a university lab into a preeminent oncology molecular testing enterprise. He also served as the business leader of the stem cell and regenerative medicine franchise for Thermo Fisher (Invitrogen Corporation).

