CCOM Group, Inc. Announces PPP Loan Forgiveness

CCOM Group, Inc. (“CCOM”) (OTC Pink: “CCOM,” “CCOMP”), announces its PPP loans have been forgiven.

In April 2020, the Company, through its subsidiaries, Universal Supply Group, Inc., The RAL Supply Group, Inc. and S&A Supply, Inc, received funding from the Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP Loan”) in the amounts of $1,415,256, $650,000 and $220,000, respectively, or $2,285,256 in total. The Company has been notified by KeyBank National Association that it has received 100% loan forgiveness from the SBA. The forgiveness will be recognized as a gain on debt extinguishment.

About CCOM Group, Inc.