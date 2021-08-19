Maersk Drilling Raises Guidance for Adj. EBITDA, Lowers Spending
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million, up from USD 260-310 million previously.Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million vs USD 120-140 million previouslySays the four deepwater floaters reactivated during Q1 and Q2 …
(PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million, up from USD 260-310 million previously.Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million vs USD 120-140 million previouslySays the four deepwater floaters reactivated during Q1 and Q2 …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk Drilling outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 290-330 million, up from USD 260-310 million previously.
- Outlook FY capex USD 110-130 million vs USD 120-140 million previously
- Says the four deepwater floaters reactivated during Q1 and Q2 2021 have, since contract commencements, continued to outperform original operational expectations in terms of higher financial uptime and lower costs
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare