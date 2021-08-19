checkAd

Vyant Bio and Cyclica Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Identify Compounds to Treat CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:27  |  38   |   |   

  • CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”) is a severe neurodevelopmental epileptic encephalopathy disorder with no effective treatments or cure
  • Collaboration creates opportunities to identify, validate, and progress new medicines for CDD more rapidly and at a lower cost by derisking biological target and drug candidate selection

CHERRY HILL, NJ and TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc., (Nasdaq: VYNT), a leading biotech company discovering new therapeutics for neurological diseases and hard-to-treat cancers, and Cyclica, Inc., the partner of choice for data driven drug discovery, today announced a non-exclusive strategic collaboration combining Vyant Bio’s patient-derived complex organoid biology alongside Cyclica’s proteome-wide, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) enabled discovery platform to identify new treatments for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”), a severe neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder with no effective treatments or cure.

Vyant Bio’s human-first approach to novel drug discovery incorporates patient biology into the earliest steps of the process with highly functional, disease-based neural organoids, while Cyclica’s proprietary machine learning platforms marry knowledge and structure-based approaches to find novel targets, uncover new uses for existing drugs, and design new molecules with therapeutic potential. Combined, the technologies aim to identify, validate, and progress new targets as well as new and existing compounds for streamlined and de-risked CDD-based drug discovery.

Vyant Bio has deep experience in using human-based disease biology to ensure that early findings are directly related to the patients destined to receive treatments. They have incorporated CDD-based neural organoids into their platforms and are using initial findings to build a robust drug discovery pipeline.

“Last quarter we had launched commercial stage, novel disease models for CDD,” stated Jay Roberts, CEO of Vyant Bio. “With this strategic collaboration we have the advantage of leveraging Cyclica’s demonstrated ability to identify unique relationships between compounds, proteins, cellular pathways, and diseases, as well as their AI-based drug discovery. These complementary technologies, combined with our additional pre-clinical expertise, will accelerate the identification of potential medicines and therapies to help children with this devastating disease. We continue to be focused on rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system and oncology-related diseases. ”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vyant Bio and Cyclica Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Identify Compounds to Treat CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”) is a severe neurodevelopmental epileptic encephalopathy disorder with no effective treatments or cureCollaboration creates opportunities to identify, validate, and progress new medicines for CDD more rapidly and at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board