Vyant Bio and Cyclica Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Identify Compounds to Treat CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”) is a severe neurodevelopmental epileptic encephalopathy disorder with no effective treatments or cure

Collaboration creates opportunities to identify, validate, and progress new medicines for CDD more rapidly and at a lower cost by derisking biological target and drug candidate selection

CHERRY HILL, NJ and TORONTO, CANADA, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc., (Nasdaq: VYNT), a leading biotech company discovering new therapeutics for neurological diseases and hard-to-treat cancers, and Cyclica, Inc., the partner of choice for data driven drug discovery, today announced a non-exclusive strategic collaboration combining Vyant Bio’s patient-derived complex organoid biology alongside Cyclica’s proteome-wide, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) enabled discovery platform to identify new treatments for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder (“CDD”), a severe neurodevelopmental epilepsy disorder with no effective treatments or cure.

Vyant Bio’s human-first approach to novel drug discovery incorporates patient biology into the earliest steps of the process with highly functional, disease-based neural organoids, while Cyclica’s proprietary machine learning platforms marry knowledge and structure-based approaches to find novel targets, uncover new uses for existing drugs, and design new molecules with therapeutic potential. Combined, the technologies aim to identify, validate, and progress new targets as well as new and existing compounds for streamlined and de-risked CDD-based drug discovery.

Vyant Bio has deep experience in using human-based disease biology to ensure that early findings are directly related to the patients destined to receive treatments. They have incorporated CDD-based neural organoids into their platforms and are using initial findings to build a robust drug discovery pipeline.

“Last quarter we had launched commercial stage, novel disease models for CDD,” stated Jay Roberts, CEO of Vyant Bio. “With this strategic collaboration we have the advantage of leveraging Cyclica’s demonstrated ability to identify unique relationships between compounds, proteins, cellular pathways, and diseases, as well as their AI-based drug discovery. These complementary technologies, combined with our additional pre-clinical expertise, will accelerate the identification of potential medicines and therapies to help children with this devastating disease. We continue to be focused on rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics to treat central nervous system and oncology-related diseases. ”