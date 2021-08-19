checkAd

Demand from Hospital and Retail Pharmacies for Halal Nutraceutical and Vaccines to Surpass US$ 52 Bn by 2031 Future Market Insights

The halal nutraceutical and vaccines market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) offers compelling insights into factors enabling growth across key segments including type and application. It underscores product launches as a key strategy adopted by market players as they aim for expanding their footprint globally.  

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per as study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global market for halal nutraceutical and vaccines is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 116.3 Bn by the end of 2031 in comparison to the valuation of US$ 58 Bn in 2021.

The demand for halal nutraceutical & vaccines is surging particularly in countries with sizeable Muslim demography due to the increasing consumption of halal products. As per the findings by the World and Population Trends, the world's Muslim population is projected to reach around 2.2 billion people across the globe by the end of 2030.

Growth prospects are likely to remain positive, supported by growing consumer awareness in favor of halal dietary supplements. Considering this, immune and digestive segment is anticipated to register increasing demand in the coming years

Besides this, government initiatives undertaken to produce and promote halal products will present a positive demand outlook. Improving focus on adopting uniform certifications for halal products specifically across India, Singapore and Malaysia will expedite growth of the halal nutraceutical & vaccines market over the assessment period. 

Among various applications, the general wellbeing application segment is expected to register impressive growth, accounting for over US$ 41 Mn in 2021. In the coming years, the market will gain from the increasing investments in research and development activities as market players seek to introduce innovations in dietary supplements.

The China market for halal nutraceutical & vaccines is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative pocket in Asia Pacific. Backed by growing demand for halal beauty supplements, the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical companies in China will contribute significantly to the market growth.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2703

"Manufacturers are investing in a slew of new product launches. There is a high emphasis on receiving halal certifications from esteemed organizations. This in turn will continue offering lucrative opportunities of growth for the market in the near future," said a Future Market Insights analyst.  

