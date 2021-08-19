3DX Expands All Star Engineering & Manufacturing Team

Charles “Luke” Lukey has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing & project management industry. He began his career at Genie Industries in 1995, where he slashed process inefficiencies resulting in $500K in savings through the conversion of steel deliveries from batch to flow. At National Industrial Concepts he rapidly increased company revenues by $1M by leading the expansion of a value-added assembly line to capitalize on strategy growth opportunities. As a consultant at Gemba Research, LLC he taught Toyota Production System techniques in Europe and Asia. Most recently, his career led him to Marco Global, where he streamlined commercial fishing and food processing equipment manufacturing processes. Mr. Lukey, a graduate of Evergreen State College in Olympia, WA is also a Certified Training Within Industry (TWI) Instructor. Mr. Lukey is currently leading the 3DX Lean Initiative to teach & train 3DX’s machinists on various lean manufacturing methods.

Peter Divone Sr.

Mr. Divone is an accomplished Chemical Process Engineer with over 40 years of experience working with several multinational, FMCG companies including Colgate-Palmolive, RJR Nabisco and Unilever. In his 25+ years at Unilever R&D, Mr. Divone held positions as Director of Global R&D Process Skin Care and Cleansing Process Engineering and Director of Site Operations, Tech Services and SHE. Mr. Divone’s patented batch and semi-continuous personal care liquids manufacturing designs can be found in 20 factories and 8 pilot plants in 12 countries around the world. Mr. Divone was the Project Leader for the creation of 2 multi-million dollar, state of the art, foods and personal care products pilot plants in NJ and CT. Mr. Divone is an incredibly strong asset for 3DX’s manufacturing shops. Mr. Divone’s high-speed volume production experience, big data analysis and supervision of working capital fits well within 3DX’s ‘more-on-demand’ production profile. His previous roles have provided him with the necessary components to help 3DX further continue to develop warehouses and machine shops that follow the “lean manufacturing” model. Mr. Divone is currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Bridgeport (UB) in Connecticut and is a member of UB’s Innovation Center and Engineering Advisory Boards. Peter is currently working with 3DX Industries Inc. forming relationships with major Universities to expand the Company’s 3D Printing/ Additive Manufacturing footprint.