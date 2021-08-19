checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2021 / 15:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nereida
Last name(s): Flannery

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

b) LEI
254900ULFH90UKBGDV65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Receipt of 5,644 deferred shares units of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. in connection with director compensation.

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
107 Grand St.
10013 New York
United States
Internet: www.galaxydigital.io

 
