Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Appoints New Director

Prior to joining Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. as a Director, Mr. Tasselli was a business development consultant for The Muncy Bank and Trust Company. He has over 30-years of banking experience working in all aspects bank operations, lending and executive leadership. According to Glunk, “With Steve’s banking and leadership experience, he is an incredible addition to our board. His understanding of the local business environment as well as his extensive banking knowledge will continue to help Muncy Bank succeed.”

Robert J. Glunk, Chairman of the Board, is pleased to announce that Stephen M. Tasselli was appointed to the Board of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCQB:MYBF) during the August Board Meeting. In addition, he will serve as a member of the company’s Salary, ALCO, Trust, Building and Investor Relations Committees.

A resident of Clinton County, Tasselli is a graduate of Lock Haven High School and Lock Haven University. He is involved in the local community, currently serving as a Bald Eagle Township Supervisor, and an active member of the Lock Haven University Foundation Board serving as President, and a member of the Foundation’s Executive Council and Finance Committee. He is also a long-time dedicated member of The Sons and Daughters of Italy – Giosue Carducci Lodge.

Tasselli has past service with Leadership Lycoming, Lycoming Industrial Development Authority-Secretary/Treasurer, Pennsylvania Industrial Property Development Board and Saint Agnes Parish Church Finance Council.

Tasselli stated, “I’m excited about joining the Muncy Bank Financial Inc. Board of Directors. I’ve worked with the Muncy Bank team throughout my banking career and it’s a wonderful feeling to continue to help the bank, shareholders and customers succeed.”

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden, and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.

