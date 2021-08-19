checkAd

IQST – IQSTEL Publishes Earnings Review And Outlook After Reporting 88% Growth To $30.3 Million YTD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:37  |  36   |   |   

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today published an Earnings Review and Outlook Update from CEO Leandro Iglesias. 

The update follows the release of the Company’s Q2 financial statement for FY-2021 on Form 10Q reporting 88% revenue growth to $30.3 Million in revenue year to date (YTD) compared to $16.1 for the same period FY-2020.  The company has forecasted achieving $60.5 Million in revenue for the full FY-2021.

In the Update included its entirety below, Mr. Iglesias highlights key YTD performance achievements and discusses the company’s plans moving forward emphasizing new product developments and operational efficiencies expected to both increase margins and grow sales potentially exceeding the company’s current $60.5 million revenue forecast.

CEO Earnings Review and Outlook Update

iQSTEL has experienced rapid organic growth over the last two years combined with growth from an ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign.  The company has expanded and transformed its core business to business (B2B) telecommunication services base operation to become a multifaceted, diversified high-tech telecom applications company servicing both business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) clients.

Our current business is running even better than forecasted.  Our current revenue forecast of $60.5 million is based on revenue from existing services.  It does not include revenue we anticipate generating from new products we are developing and implementing.  Any new products introduced this year will likely push us past the $60.5 million forecast.

We continue to pursue M&A activity, and the execution of one or more mergers or acquisitions this year could also push us past the $60.5 million revenue forecast.

As a result of past mergers and acquisitions we have certain operating redundancies.  We are in the process of consolidating operations which we expect to both reduce overhead by making operations more efficient, and, at the same time, increase sales.  Not only does the combination of companies through merger and acquisition create operation redundancy.  It also combines complimentary services.  We can increase the sale of complimentary services by cross selling services from one operation into the customer base of another.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IQST – IQSTEL Publishes Earnings Review And Outlook After Reporting 88% Growth To $30.3 Million YTD New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today published an Earnings Review and Outlook Update from CEO Leandro Iglesias.  The update follows the release of the Company’s Q2 financial statement for FY-2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
A strong first six months
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board