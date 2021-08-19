IQST – IQSTEL Publishes Earnings Review And Outlook After Reporting 88% Growth To $30.3 Million YTD

The update follows the release of the Company’s Q2 financial statement for FY-2021 on Form 10Q reporting 88% revenue growth to $30.3 Million in revenue year to date (YTD) compared to $16.1 for the same period FY-2020. The company has forecasted achieving $60.5 Million in revenue for the full FY-2021.

In the Update included its entirety below, Mr. Iglesias highlights key YTD performance achievements and discusses the company’s plans moving forward emphasizing new product developments and operational efficiencies expected to both increase margins and grow sales potentially exceeding the company’s current $60.5 million revenue forecast.

CEO Earnings Review and Outlook Update

iQSTEL has experienced rapid organic growth over the last two years combined with growth from an ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign. The company has expanded and transformed its core business to business (B2B) telecommunication services base operation to become a multifaceted, diversified high-tech telecom applications company servicing both business (B2B) and consumer (B2C) clients.

Our current business is running even better than forecasted. Our current revenue forecast of $60.5 million is based on revenue from existing services. It does not include revenue we anticipate generating from new products we are developing and implementing. Any new products introduced this year will likely push us past the $60.5 million forecast.

We continue to pursue M&A activity, and the execution of one or more mergers or acquisitions this year could also push us past the $60.5 million revenue forecast.

As a result of past mergers and acquisitions we have certain operating redundancies. We are in the process of consolidating operations which we expect to both reduce overhead by making operations more efficient, and, at the same time, increase sales. Not only does the combination of companies through merger and acquisition create operation redundancy. It also combines complimentary services. We can increase the sale of complimentary services by cross selling services from one operation into the customer base of another.