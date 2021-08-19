The Knot Becomes Abercrombie’s “Plus One” With Launch of Co-Created “Best Dressed Guest” Collection

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the launch of the first Abercrombie x The Knot “Best Dressed Guest” collection, which was co-created with the global wedding experts at The Knot , a leading digital wedding planning destination.

The collection, which is available now at www.abercrombie.com, features dresses, pant suits, blazers, button-ups and more — all perfect for wedding events such as rehearsal dinners, ceremonies and receptions, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and brunches. Combining Abercrombie’s reputation as a retailer of high-quality apparel and accessories with The Knot’s leadership in weddings and events has manifested in a versatile, fashion-forward and inclusive collection.

The collection features fall’s top trending colors and styles, including chic neutrals, sunset colors and wedding-worthy patterns, as well as minimalist silhouettes. All pieces are designed with high-quality materials — some of which are even sweat-wicking for a packed dance floor — at accessible price points. Customers can also find a variety of lengths, fits and sizes, aligning with Abercrombie’s goal of ensuring all its customers feel as comfortable and confident as possible.

“We’re laser focused on listening to our millennial customers and providing clothing that fits their lifestyle needs. In 2020, that meant comfortable, work-from-home ready pieces - and this year, we’re again bringing them the products they’re looking for as they return to celebrating these wonderful life moments that were so greatly missed,” said Carey Krug, SVP of Marketing at Abercrombie & Fitch. “We couldn’t ask for better partners with whom to co-create this collection than our friends at The Knot, the true experts in weddings and events.”

“As celebrations of love resume after a challenging year of isolation from loved ones, we are thrilled to work with Abercrombie on creating and launching the first Abercrombie x The Knot Best Dressed Guest collection,” said Shelley Brown, Senior Fashion and Beauty Editor at The Knot. “The collection embraces what the return of weddings is all about — joy, love and an incredibly fun time — yet it’s also an inclusive collection that was created with comfort in mind and ensures every wedding guest will find something that speaks to them. Inclusivity is woven into the fabric of both The Knot and Abercrombie, which is why this partnership was a natural fit.”