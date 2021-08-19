checkAd

Landsnet´s result for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.08.2021, 15:47  |  14   |   |   

Stable operations

Landsnet’s interim financial statement for the January-June, 2021 period was published today. 

Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, Landsnet's CFO, stated that operations and projects have run according to schedule this year and that predictability and stability in the regulatory framework are key factors in financing.  

"Landsnet's operations and projects have run according to schedule this year, despite a challenging operating environment. We signed a USD 50 million loan with the Nordic Investment Bank in June, which confirmed that all our transmission system projects conform with the Bank's guidelines for climate change action. Lenders have shown confidence in Landsnet by providing better terms for project financing. This trust is based on our success in increasing efficiency in operations and construction and on a stable legal environment. We know that predictability and stability in the regulatory framework are important to lenders and clearly influence financing terms. These factors have remained steady in recent years, providing positive outcomes for the company." 

Main points of the financial statement:

Profits in the first 6 months of the year 2021 amounted to 16.5 million USD compared with 16.3 million USD during the same period in 2020.  Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) was 28.7 million USD compared with 22.0 million USD in the previous year.  

The total assets of the company amounted to 950.2 million USD compared with 911.4 million USD at year end, 2020.  Total liabilities amounted to 541.8 million USD compared with 506.6 million USD at year end, 2020. In June of this year, Landsnet signed a USD 50 million loan with the Nordic Investment Bank.

Equity ratio was 43.0% at end of June, compared with 44.4% at year-end, 2020. Net assets amounted to 408.4 million USD compared with 404,8 million USD at year end in 2020.

Net cash availability was 37.4 million USD at end of June and net cash provided by operating activities amounted to 36.9 million USD.

The interim report can be accessed here: www.landsnet.is

More information can be provided by Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, CFO: Tel: +354 563 9311 or Email: gudlaugs@landsnet.is

About Landsnet
Landsnet was established in 2005 and is responsible for operating Iceland’s electricity transmission system, one of the most important parts of Iceland‘s infrastructure. Our role is to operate and develop Iceland’s electricity transmission system and administer its system operations.


Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landsnet´s result for the period 1 January - 30 June 2021 Stable operations Landsnet’s interim financial statement for the January-June, 2021 period was published today.  Guðlaug Sigurðardóttir, Landsnet's CFO, stated that operations and projects have run according to schedule this year and that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AirBoss Provides Updated Outlook Following Announcement of Ace Elastomer Acquisition
Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
Genasys Inc. Appoints Susan Lee and Caltha Seymour to Board of Directors
Electricity production certified by the PEFC label for the Kourou biomass plant in Guyana
Gran Colombia Announces Appointment of Director; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on September ...
GTX Corp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Summary Update
UPDATE -- Roc Nation Sports and GameSquare Create Esports Gaming Partnership for Athletes, Brands ...
Eve & Co. Announces Revenues of $4.0M in the First Half of 2021 and Financial Results for the Six ...
Junshi and Coherus Biosciences Announce Positive Interim Results of CHOICE-01, a Phase 3 Clinical ...
AirBoss Strengthens North American Rubber Compounding Positioning Through Acquisition of Ace ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board