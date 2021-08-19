GCANRx Signs Licensing Agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific for Innovative Neuropsychiatric Cannabinoid Therapy

BALTIMORE, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. (“GCANRx” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: GCAN) a cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products is pleased to announce it has entered into a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shaare Zedek Scientific Ltd. (“SZS”), the technology transfer arm of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC). The agreement covers the license of SZS’s novel cannabinoid therapeutic focused on treatment of autism, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Shaare Zedek Medical Center, founded in 1901, is one of the largest multidisciplinary research hospitals in Israel with 1,000 beds and over 850,000 patient visits a year. The SZMC Center for Research and Development has over 300 annual publications of investigator initiated studies in medical journals in addition to almost 160 clinical trials.



Accompanying the license agreement is a joint research and development agreement, which will focus on continuing the clinical program spearheaded by Dr. Adi Aran, M.D. Director of Pediatric Neurology at SZMC, Board Member of the Israeli Society for Pediatric Neurology, and co-inventor of the novel cannabinoid therapy. Dr. Aran is a world renowned expert in cannabis research and pediatric neurology, and was the principal investigator of the first ever cannabis research study conducted on autistic children¹.

Dr. Aran’s pioneering study assessed safety, tolerability and efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical cannabis as an adjuvant therapy for refractory behavioral problems in children with ASD. The results provided very compelling evidence that medical cannabis is an effective therapy for children on the autism spectrum. Conditions in 80% of the children improved, with 62% of parents reporting substantial improvements. Half of the children had improved communication and 40% reported a decrease in anxiety. The same children had not shown improvement with conventional drug therapies. Dr. Aran and his team have now developed a novel combination therapy that is believed to be significantly more effective than the cannabis-only formulation that had been used in the aforementioned study.