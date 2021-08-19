checkAd

RapidAI Achieves Record Momentum Amid Demand for Improved Clinical Decision Making and Patient Workflow

Leader in neurovascular and vascular imaging analysis gains worldwide momentum with extended NTAP reimbursement, record number of scans, product innovation, new partnerships, and influential board members

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidAI, the global leader in neurovascular and vascular imaging driving the next evolution of clinical decision making and patient workflow, today announced record corporate momentum with more than 2.8M scans to date on its platform — the most clinically advanced in the industry.

RapidAI

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased providers' need for technology that brings together previously disconnected care teams. Now in use at more than 1,800 hospitals across 60 countries — including 18 of the top 20 in U.S. News' 2020-21 Best Hospitals report — hospitals deploying RapidAI are automating workflows and improving communications to enable quicker triage and treatment.

"We continue to be laser-focused on bringing advanced solutions to improve patient care," said Don Listwin, CEO of RapidAI. "As we build significant relationships with our customers and leading organizations, and gain certifications that further validate our platform, we are excited not just about the momentum we have achieved, but also the opportunity to redefine the patient care journey with AI."

As the global leader using AI to combat life-threatening conditions, RapidAI has achieved the following since the start of 2021:

  • Extended NTAP reimbursement - The New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) for Rapid LVO was recently renewed based on its demonstrated ability to increase access to care, save time, and improve outcomes. NTAP is an additional Medicare reimbursement that financially assists healthcare organizations when they adopt new technology.
  • Record number of scans – RapidAI has seen substantial growth in the number of scans processed on its platform, reaching more than 2.8M to date.
    • In the first half of 2021 alone, the platform saw nearly 1 million scans from over 500,000 patients around the world, approximately two scans every minute since the start of the year.
  • Product innovation – Building on its platform for stroke and aneurysm, which combined, have more FDA clearances than any other company in this space, RapidAI has expanded its portfolio to address prehospital stroke care and pulmonary embolism.
    • Introduced in June, Rapid Workflow for PE, is a product designed to align hospital teams on the treatment of patients suspected of having a pulmonary embolism.
    • The Rapid for Prehospital mobile app, launched in May, helps EMS and hospitals follow a standardized stroke protocol that streamlines data collection and improves collaboration while en route to an appropriate hospital.
  • Impactful global partnerships – The recently launched Rapid Workflow for PE is a product of the partnership with Penumbra, Inc., a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies to treat ischemic stroke and vascular blood clots. Additionally, RapidAI recently partnered with Stryker in the US to deliver flexible financing solutions, offering RapidAI stroke and aneurysm imaging software with Stryker neurovascular devices.
    • The company also expanded global partnerships in Latin America, as the exclusive neuroimaging partner for the new Stroke Center Certification Program through a partnership with the World Stroke Organization (WSO), as well as in Australia, having secured TGA clearance for the Rapid stroke imaging platform and now serving more than 50 hospitals and teleradiology services across the country.
  • Bolstered board membership – RapidAI has also recently added two new board members, Dr. Hadi Saleh, CEO of the CeramTec Group and John Drew, General Partner, TCV.

"It's critical that healthcare providers have reliable real-time clinical data from the very earliest stages of patient care to make informed decisions and communicate efficiently," said Alejandro Spiotta, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina Division of Neuroendovascular Surgery Director. "With time being so critical, an advanced platform like RapidAI's is essential to streamline patient workflow and improve communications across the entire care team."

