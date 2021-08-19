CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of Hollywood Casino at York Galleria Mall in York, Pennsylvania

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the grand opening of Hollywood Casino, a nearly $120 million entertainment destination developed by Penn National Gaming (PNG), in the lower level of the former Sears location at CBL’s York Galleria Mall, in York, Pennsylvania. The new casino features 500 of the latest high-tech slots and approximately 24 live-action table games, as well as industry-leading Barstool Sportsbook and Racebook. The nearly 80,000-square-foot facility features a state-of-the-art casino as well as a casual restaurant and bar and a grab-and-go eatery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Hollywood Casino, which is the second casino to open in CBL’s portfolio in the last year,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “This exciting new combination of entertainment, dining and gaming will be a tremendous addition to York Galleria and a huge draw from well beyond the mall’s existing trade area.”