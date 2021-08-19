checkAd

CBL Properties Celebrates Opening of Hollywood Casino at York Galleria Mall in York, Pennsylvania

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced the grand opening of Hollywood Casino, a nearly $120 million entertainment destination developed by Penn National Gaming (PNG), in the lower level of the former Sears location at CBL’s York Galleria Mall, in York, Pennsylvania. The new casino features 500 of the latest high-tech slots and approximately 24 live-action table games, as well as industry-leading Barstool Sportsbook and Racebook. The nearly 80,000-square-foot facility features a state-of-the-art casino as well as a casual restaurant and bar and a grab-and-go eatery.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Hollywood Casino, which is the second casino to open in CBL’s portfolio in the last year,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “This exciting new combination of entertainment, dining and gaming will be a tremendous addition to York Galleria and a huge draw from well beyond the mall’s existing trade area.”

Lebovitz added, “Our partners at PNG have successfully created a one-of-a-kind experience for the visitors to the property. Hollywood Casino enhances the offerings already available at York Galleria and will spur additional development and solidify the property as the retail, dining, and entertainment destination in the region.”

Live! Casino, the first to open in CBL’s portfolio, is located at Westmoreland Mall outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since opening in November 2020, Live! Casino has contributed to double-digit traffic and sales increases over 2019 levels.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s portfolio is comprised of 104 properties totaling 63.8 million square feet across 24 states, including 63 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and seven properties managed for third parties. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.




