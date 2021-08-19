checkAd

Gartner Announces Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021, Americas, Virtual

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021

When: October 18-21, 2021

Where: Virtual

Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives. Attendees will virtually join Gartner experts, visionary thinkers and innovative solution providers to reimagine their approach to leadership, technology and business strategy.

Over the course of four days, attendees will learn about the most critical trends impacting IT, how to accelerate digital business and how to use innovative technologies to achieve business continuity.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Theme: Reach Beyond

CIOs and their organizations are used to dealing with disruption. But the events of 2020 pushed their resourcefulness to heights they had never anticipated. Now it’s time to take that ingenuity and dare to go further. Expand their spheres of influence in the organization. Stretch the limits of creativity. Explore next-generation, visionary technologies and digital innovations. With IT in the spotlight, CIOs and senior technology executives have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to Reach Beyond and make the bold moves they never thought possible before.

The Gartner Opening Keynote, “Where Next: Technology Leadership in a World Disrupted,” will cover how CIOs and IT executives must completely rethink the roles of people, data and technology when creating value. The full agenda will help attendees stay ahead of the latest trends including how to enhance customer engagement, generate new revenue and enable the future of work.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Signature Series covers the most-anticipated insights and findings to get attendees ready for the year ahead. This year’s Signature Series include:

  • NEW: Future of Work Reinvented
  • NEW: Roadmap to Renewal: Gartner's 2022 Board of Directors Survey
  • Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2022
  • 2022 CIO and Technology Executive Agenda — How to Master Business Composability
  • Gartner's Top Strategic Predictions for 2022 and Beyond: Leveraging What We Have Learned
  • CEO Concerns 2021-2022: Implications and Actions for CIOs

IT Xpo

IT Xpo is the solution showcase teeming with leading providers of IT solutions aimed at driving business imperatives. It will highlight the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, virtual meetings with exhibitors, and fast-paced presentations on key technology directions.

For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2021. Members of the media can register for the conference by contacting katie.costello@gartner.com.

Follow news and updates from the conference on social media via @Gartner_SYM and using #GartnerSYM.

About the Gartner Information Technology Practice

The Gartner IT practice provides CIOs and IT leaders with the insights and tools to drive the organization through digital transformation to lead business growth. Additional information is available at https://www.gartner.com/en/information-technology. Follow news and updates from the Gartner IT practice on Twitter and LinkedIn using #GartnerIT.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities today and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit gartner.com.

