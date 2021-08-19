theScore Selects Toronto’s Waterfront Innovation Centre as Site for New, Expansive Headquarters

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) and Menkes Developments Ltd. (“Menkes”) together with partner BentallGreenOak announced today that they have entered into an agreement for theScore to lease an 80,000-square-foot space in the Waterfront Innovation Centre, an office and retail development property in downtown Toronto. The Company will occupy more than 85-percent of The Exchange, one of two buildings that make up the state-of-the-art complex.

theScore’s future headquarters at the Waterfront Innovation Centre, a cutting-edge complex on Toronto’s Sugar Beach. Artist’s rendering shows view looking southeast. (Photo: Business Wire)

theScore, an innovative digital sports media, gaming and technology leader, is headquartered in Toronto with roots in the city that date back to 1997. This new expansive office space will house theScore’s rapidly growing workforce and accommodate its accelerating business operations, including the highly anticipated rollout of online sports betting in Canada.

“As our technology-driven business has grown across North America so too has theScore family, particularly in product development and engineering, with new team members joining every week. We are committed to supporting our strong Toronto roots, continuing to grow our operations and workforce, and are thrilled to do so in a new, state-of-the-art waterfront office space,” said theScore Chairman and CEO, John Levy. “Moving into this newly constructed building affords us the opportunity to design our ideal work environment and provides ample space for our rapidly expanding team. The Waterfront is fast becoming a hub for some of Ontario’s most innovative and forward-thinking companies, and we are excited that it will be our home for many years to come.”

"Ontario's deep talent pool, cutting edge innovation ecosystem, and competitive business costs make our province an ideal place for businesses to invest and grow," said Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, Vic Fedeli. “Leaders in Ontario’s tech and entertainment sector like theScore will be at the forefront of our economic growth and recovery as we proceed out of the pandemic. We congratulate theScore on their expansion in Toronto and for their continued support of homegrown tech talent.”