Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Chairman's Letter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC Pink:IMTL) (https://imageprotect.com/) ('Image Protect', 'IMTL', or the 'Company'), an emerging Media Company, is issuing Chairman's Letter to discuss and address recent charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against the CEO of Image Protect. The Company clearly states, this has nothing to do in any way shape or form with Image Protect Inc. nor are any activities or this Company implicated in any way, we're dealing with a three-year-old Consulting engagement with an unrelated Company. While the Company doesn't intend on downplaying the situation, but rather clarify and separate the two entities. 

I was engaged by HempAmericana Inc as an Advisor to assist in a host of corporate activities. At the advice of Counsel, I'm unable to discuss details, but I wish to point out results. When I was initially engaged with the Company, they perated out of an Office building in NYC and sold rolling papers, with the hopes of launching a successful CBD plant for production. When I left the Company, they had a full spectrum CBD plant in Maine valued over two million dollars with zero bank debt and zero convertible debt in the Company, all verifiable by public disclosures.

I don't ever blow my horn, and I hold a bar for myself higher than I ask of my subordinates. I wake up every day trying to build a stronger company that the previous day. That's my intention with Image Protect Inc and its our total focus. I bought stock in the open market in this company at a time when people laughed at me because there wasn't much going on, I did this to show my dedication and I wanted to be aligned with the shareholders, they win I win, not, they lose I still win. I've not sold a single share this year and have no intention to. In America, I wish to remind all parties, we are innocent until proven otherwise, and per the Bill of rights, we all have access to due process, we are entitled to this. Some have judged me already, some have written my obituary, and a select few have shown support. I've lawyered up and have the intention to vigorously defend myself when I'm better educated on the charges, which no one from the government has spoke to me or sent me a single piece of paper to date. I learned about this through Social Media last Friday after I had a wildly successful meeting with a few potential groups to join in on the NFT side. I've been asked about resigning as CEO and Chairman, that's a possibility but will not happen until certain near term NFT thresholds are achieved, and we have identified a candidate that would serve the company and the shareholders well. I'm putting out a Press Release shortly after this one because it's all I'm going say about this issue publicly, again at the advice of counsel. The following news releases will relate to the growth and exciting activities the Company has going on for the launch party, which all shareholders are invited to.

In closing, I wish to thank all the shareholders that have stayed with us and shown support, and I welcome the new shareholders who may have jumped in at a turbulent time. I've worked on Wall St since 1985, I lived through Black Friday, 1987, Bloody Monday and 911, and I'm sure as a team we can survive this and carry on and build a strong thriving company.

Sincerely.

Lawrence Adams

About Image Protect

Image Protect is a media company with a focus on microcap news, information, and disclosure, as well as crypto, blockchain, and digital assets. Its unique digital asset library and proprietary technology via subsidiary Fotofy. are conducive to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Image Protect
30 Wall St
8th floor
New York NY 10005
347-837-0626

SOURCE: Image Protect, Inc.



Disclaimer

