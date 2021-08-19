checkAd

Ximen Mining Announces Participation at the Banff Capital Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the upcoming Banff Capital Conference.

The CEM conference introduces growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings and networking activities. The conference will be comprised of top brokers, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high net worth individual investors active in growth stocks.

The sold-out event is being hosted in the heart of Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at the beautiful Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff Alberta from August 20-22, 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,
President, CEO and Director
604 488-3900

Investor Relations: Sophy Cesar, 604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660504/Ximen-Mining-Announces-Participation ...




